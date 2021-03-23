Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.: Galaxy Next Generation Granted Approved Vendor Status by St. Johns County Schools in Florida

Extends Availability for its All Audio-Visual and Interactive Products to All School Districts in the State of Florida

TOCCOA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2021 / Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCQB:GAXY) ("Galaxy" or the "Company), a provider of interactive learning technology solutions, is pleased to announce it has been awarded approved vendor status from St. Johns County Schools in Florida.

This approved vendor status enables all Galaxy audio-visual and interactive products to be in catalog and available for "piggy-back" rights to all other school districts to use this as a purchasing vehicle.

St. Johns County Schools covers 608 square miles in northeast Florida, and encompasses 47 schools, 44,275 students and 5,300 employees. For additional information, please visit:

https://www.stjohns.k12.fl.us.

Gary LeCroy, Galaxy's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are thrilled to have been selected by St. Johns County Schools, as we expect this to lead to significant additional revenue. St. Johns is a large public school district and our addition to their vendor catalog makes our audio-visual and interactive products available to other school districts in Florida as well."

LeCroy, continued, "While the recent CDC guidelines have changed and desk shields are no longer mandatory to open schools, we are pleased that schools have been given the rights to reopen. We are pleased to have been able to and continue to provide such a safety and protection product for our customers during such a difficult time. Cov-Shields only composed of approximately 5% of total revenue over the past twelve months, it demonstrates our willingness and ability to adapt to meet the needs of our clients. Our technology business continues to thrive and with the back to school measures in place we will see a pick up in orders of our core products based on these new mandates as we continue to focus on long-term growth."

