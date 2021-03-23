Optec International, Inc.: OPTEC International Announces Plan to Offer Cryptocurrency Payment Options To E-Commerce Platform & Bulk PPE Transactions.

CARLSBAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2021 / OPTEC International, Inc. (OTC PINK:OPTI), a developer of UV and UV-C safety products using related advanced technologies specific to Personal Protection Equipment (PPE), today announced plans to accept Cryptocurrency payments for the company's E-Commerce platform and additionally for the Bulk PPE markets, serviced by OPTEC and strategic alliance partners.

OPTEC International announced it is upgrading its Secure Pay payment gateway system to support Cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDC and DAI. The system will be wallet agnostic and, integrating customers with the opportunity to be able to seamlessly pay with Cryptocurrency wallets such as MetaMask TM, Coinbase Wallet TM, Crypto.com and Trust Wallets TM.

Roger Pawson, OPTEC CEO, said, "Providing all the latest technologies and tools to our customers is our top priority. It is imperative to adjust to these times as the world becomes further integrated with digital currencies. By enabling OPTEC, the ability to accept digital payments, it will also help enhance all Crypto consumers the ability to purchase products using this rapidly growing alternative payment form. According to Statista by 2027, the global payments industry is projected to be 8.94 Trillion USD and currently there are 66 million users of Cryptocurrency wallets, according to Fortune Business Insights."

Mr. Pawson further commented, " For our Bulk PPE partners, International customers and Distributors, the introduction of Cryptocurrency as a secure payment method is a welcomed event, particularly for the larger financial transactions, with significant advantages and savings by way of eliminating currency conversion and International transfer fees".

OPTEC International plans to have the "Crypto" payment platform fully operational by April 15th, 2021.

About OPTEC International, Inc. With Locations in Carlsbad and Vista, California, OPTEC International is a developer and manufacturer of electronic LED, Ultraviolet (UV) & UV-C safety products and related advanced technologies and PPE (Personal Protection Equipment) products. The company's Safe-Scan product line is being launched at a time when HR directors and facilities managers are experiencing extreme concern with respect to keeping environments safe during the global pandemic crisis and the safe reopening of the U.S. economy. For more information, visit: www.optecintl.com www.z2o.com

OPTEC International, Inc. investor relations at: www.optecintl.com/investor

Safe Harbor Statement: Safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as Opti, OPTEC or its management "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "forecasts," "estimates" or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements herein that describe the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions, or goals also are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. OPTEC International Inc.

OPTEC International, Inc.

Investor Relations Contact:

Andrew Barwicki

516-662-9461 / Andrew@barwicki.com

SOURCE: Optec International, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/636939/OPTEC-International-Announces-Plan-to-Offer-Cryptocurrency-Payment-Options-To-E-Commerce-Platform-Bulk-PPE-Transactions