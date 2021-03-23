Stop the Spread of Airborne Viruses - Geerpres Introduces the UVairo UV-C Air Sanitizer

MUSKEGON, MI / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2021 / Geerpres® remains committed to innovation and has developed products to address new cleaning protocols in this age of COVID. COVID-19 continues to require additional efforts to achieve a new level of clean. Today, air sanitization has also become paramount due to the spread of airborne viruses and pathogens.

The Geerpres® UVairo UV-C Air Sanitizer safely sanitizes commercial air environments with germicidal ultraviolet technology. It provides a continuous layer of protection and confidence against airborne viruses to ensure people are safe indoors and in shared spaces such as a doctor's office, school classroom, locker room, daycare facility, restaurant, or manufacturing facility.

Through test results by Microchem Laboratory, the UVairo units successfully reduced virus particulates in the air by 96.7% within five minutes and by 99.993% in just 30 minutes. After 60 minutes, 99.9993% of all airborne pathogens and viruses would be eliminated. No other company in the United States shows these success rates in such a short amount of time.

The UVairo units kill the entire pathogen spectrum, whereas EPA lab testing shows that HEPA air purification systems retain pathogens in the filter, creating cross-contamination risks. The UVairo process draws in air, filter and pass the air through a high-intensity UV-C light chamber removing harmful particulates, viruses and bacteria. UVairo lamps also provide greater wattage for faster air processing in a fully-reflective kill chamber.

Available in three unit sizes, the UVairo 500, 900 or 1600 are designed for various size rooms from 12' x 12' up to 31' x 31' areas. All systems are put through a rigorous testing protocol to ensure optimal performance. This ultraviolet light sanitization technology has been used for over 15 years in various industries, with high-proven results. For additional product and testing information, please visit https://www.geerpres.com/product/uvairo-uv-c-air-sanitizers/?utm_source=AgilityPR&utm_medium=PressRelease&utm_campaign=UVairo.

About Geerpres®

Geerpres® has been a leader in the Jan-San industry for over 85 years. Stainless steel wringers, seamless buckets, and EVS carts have been the industry standard in healthcare facilities, including hospitals, clean room, food service, education markets, and more. Today, Geerpres® has expanded to include patented, self-dispensing microfiber applicators, disposable mops, and wipes that virtually eliminate cross-contamination concerns and increased productivity. For a complete product line-up, please visit www.geerpres.com.

