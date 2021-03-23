Hydro Hotel Eastbourne Plc - Result of AGM
London, March 23
23 March 2021
Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc
("Hydro Hotel" or the "Company")
Result of Annual General Meeting
Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc is pleased to announce that all the resolutions were duly passed at the one hundred and twenty sixth Annual General Meeting of the Company held today.
The Directors of Hydro Hotel accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.
Enquiries:
|Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc
Sally Gausden
Company Secretary
|Telephone: +44 1323 431 200
|Peterhouse Capital Limited
AQSE Corporate Adviser
Mark Anwyl
Allie Feuerlein
|Telephone: +44 20 7469 0930
Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).
