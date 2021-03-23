CoreDial CRO Ken Lienemann Named a CRN Channel Chief for Third Consecutive Year

Cloud communications leader is recognized on the prestigious list of channel-centric executives

BLUE BELL, PA / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2021 / CoreDial, LLC, a leading provider of cloud communications, video collaboration, and contact center solutions, announced that Ken Lienemann, its chief revenue officer, has been named to the CRN Channel Chiefs list for the third year in a row. CRN's Channel Chiefs list, one of its most widely-read list features, recognizes executives who are responsible for creating and executing innovative programs that help MSPs and IT solution providers succeed. The listing can be found here.

Since joining CoreDial in 2016, Lienemann has been instrumental in guiding the company's go-to-market strategies for its innovative suite of cloud-based unified communications solutions, and most recently helping CoreDial achieve significant revenue and seat growth in the past year. CoreDial saw the number of its CoreNexa UCaaS seats grow close to 50 percent in 2020. CoreNexa CCaaS users increased more than 250 percent during that time frame. The company also added a host of new, high-value tools to its portfolio in 2020, including CoreNexa WFM, a built-in Workforce Management module for its CoreNexa Contact Center solution, and SMS messaging tools for its UC & mobile solutions. CoreDial also completed the acquisition of the video solution provider eZuce in September 2020, which will allow it to add transformative new videoconferencing and collaboration tools to its CoreNexa cloud communications platform.

"Enabling our partners' success, particularly in the uncertain landscape many businesses faced in 2020, was a challenge and a priority for our team," said Alan Rihm, Chief Executive Officer at CoreDial. "Ken's efforts in 2020 were instrumental in not just keeping partners engaged and productive, but helping them grow their business, differentiate and stay competitive in the marketplace. That we were able to stay focused on delivering the key features and programs partners need to win speaks to Ken's leadership and understanding of our partners' needs. We're proud that he has once again been acknowledged for his work supporting the channel, and look forward to his leadership as CoreDial continues adding resources and solutions designed to help our partners thrive and succeed."

About CoreDial

CoreDial is a leading provider of high-quality and scalable cloud communications, contact center, and video collaboration to more than 35,000 businesses. The company's solutions are quickly and easily auto-provisioned through its CoreNexa platform, which seamlessly integrates with other essential business applications. For small- to medium-size businesses and larger enterprises, CoreDial offers comprehensive, cost-effective, and future-proof communications solutions customers demand. Backed by an industry-leading 99.999% SLA and supported locally by 800+ trained partners, CoreNexa is uniquely positioned to help businesses unleash the power of the modern workforce.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn , and Facebook.

© 2021. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

The Channel Company Contact:

Jennifer Hogan

The Channel Company

jhogan@thechannelcompany.com

CoreDial PR Contact:

Suzanne Mattaboni

Parallel Communications Group, Inc.

610-737-2140

smattaboni@parallelpr.com

SOURCE: CoreDial LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/636957/CoreDial-CRO-Ken-Lienemann-Named-a-CRN-Channel-Chief-for-Third-Consecutive-Year