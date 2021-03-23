Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - March 23, 2021) - Reliant Pools Inc., (Parent Company Reliant Holdings, Inc.) (OTCQB: RELT), continues to expand at a rapid pace. And to keep up, the company is continually adding to its roster of professionals. Reliant Pools' most recent team member is Peter (PJ) J. Corona Jr., a professional who adds 20 years of pool design experience and water shape skill sets to the Reliant team. He has direct experience in the pool construction industry, having previously served as general manager of a pool company in Orange County. While in California PJ operated The Arrogant Designer, an exterior design and drafting company that specializes in 3D design and on-site drafting. He has also served as a beta tester for Structure Studios' Pool Studio design software.

As a high-end and heavily experienced designer, PJ has even been recognized on television spots. More specifically, PJ has lent his design expertise to the world of television and served as designer for the HGTV show, "Landscapers Challenge." He has also proudly served in the US Navy in San Diego in the early to mid 1990s with a focus on advanced electronics while serving. Since then, PJ has evolved to encompass a wealth of knowledge, skill, and expertise in the world of pool design, and Reliant Pools is proud to have him join the team.

About Reliant Pools Inc.

Reliant Pools Inc. is a swimming pool builder based in Austin, Texas. It is engaged in all aspects of pool design and construction, and specializes specifically in custom swimming pools for residential properties in the United States. Reliant Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: RELT) is the parent company of Reliant Pools Inc., the latter of which was established in 2014 with the intent of providing comprehensive pool design and construction services to Austin homeowners.

