Global bids are invited to develop an aggregate 75 MW of grid-connected solar power projects with an upper tariff ceiling fixed at INR 3.00/kWh ($0.041/kWh) for the entire power purchase duration of 25 years. The projects are to be installed in the Uttar Pradesh Solar Park on a build-own-operate basis.From pv magazine India The Uttar Pradesh New & Renewable Energy Development Agency (UPNEDA) has invited solar power developers to set up an aggregate 75 MW of grid-connected solar power projects in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. The two projects, known as Makrechha and Banghauli (45 MW) and Tikar ...

