MediXall Group, Inc.: Medixall Group Ramps Up Channels With the Introduction of Health Karma Partner Program

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2021 / MediXall Group, Inc. (OTCQB:MDXL), a healthcare solutions provider, introduced the Health Karma Partner Program today which was designed to provide additional multi-tiered sales channels for its subsidiary, Health Karma, to deliver its product offerings.

The Health Karma Partner Program was inspired by current strategic relationships that can deliver accelerated market awareness and adoption. The new program provides Employer Groups, Insurance Agencies, Associations, Community Groups, Municipalities, and other organizations and individuals the opportunity to offer Health Karma while simultaneously building an additional residual revenue stream.

Health Karma is a solution to reduce healthcare costs and help consumers understand the complex world of health and wellness. With the launch of Health Karma Virtual Primary Care, consumers have the ability to:

Receive 24/7/365 virtual urgent care for common illnesses and injuries

Select and see the same high-quality healthcare provider for $0 out of pocket

Schedule wellness exams and appointments for chronic conditions and mental health issues

Obtain orders for follow-up services such as labs and imaging

Receive discounts on prescriptions

The company will be providing additional details and information on how to get started with the Health Karma Partner Program next week. If you have any questions, please contact partnerprogram@healthkarma.org.

About MediXall Group, Inc.

MediXall Group, Inc. (OTCQB:MDXL) is a technology and innovation-driven organization purposefully designed and structured around delivering products and services to make it easier for consumers to learn, decide and pay for healthcare. The mission of MediXall Group is to revolutionize the healthcare industry by improving communication; providing better technology and support services; and enabling more efficient, cost-effective healthcare for the consumer. By approaching the entire healthcare ecosystem, MediXall creates, invests and incubates companies that embody its mission statement. For more information, please visit www.medixallgroup.com or call 954-908-3481.

About Health Karma, Inc.

Health Karma, a wholly-owned subsidiary of MediXall Group, is a data-driven healthcare technology company that is on a mission to continually raise the bar of the healthcare experience by empowering people to understand and manage their entire health care journey anywhere, anytime, whether they have insurance or not. For more information, please visit www.gethealthkarma.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. Specifically, the company's ability to raise additional capital, execute its business plan and strategy, sustain or increase gross margins, achieve profitability and build shareholder value are forward-looking statements. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Investor Relations

(954) 908-3481

SOURCE: MediXall Group, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/636913/Medixall-Group-Ramps-Up-Channels-With-the-Introduction-of-Health-Karma-Partner-Program