Spoiler Alert to Power Kraft Heinz's U.S. Food Waste Mitigation Efforts

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2021 / Today, Spoiler Alert announced its partnership with The Kraft Heinz Foods Company to support the CPG leader's efforts to reduce waste and expand affordable access to its iconic brands across the United States.

Through the rollout of Spoiler Alert's B2B sales platform for surplus and short-dated inventory, Kraft Heinz will streamline its U.S. liquidation program, including inventory subject to packaging changes and affiliated with discontinued items and promotions.

"At Kraft Heinz, food waste mitigation is a top priority. Our goal is to deliver more product into the hands of consumers through our value-channel retailers that specialize in opportunistic purchasing," said Jacob Saxon, Head of U.S. Sales Solutions for Kraft Heinz. "Spoiler Alert lets us take these efforts to new heights, enabling our team to be better partners with our key retail customers and more rapidly respond to fluctuations in supply."

Kraft Heinz's liquidation efforts will be powered by Spoiler Alert's digitized platform to drive major enhancements in efficiency and results for both the company and its customers. Using Spoiler Alert's workflow automation, data intelligence and analytics technology, Kraft Heinz will simplify and augment the sales process between its employees and discount retail partners - selling more inventory, at higher velocity, and with more shelf life. Following the initial rollout of the platform, Kraft Heinz improved the speed with which it offers inventory to customers by 75% and reduced overall inventory processing time by 50%.

Spoiler Alert's latest announcement comes on the heels of strong performance with other leaders in the food and CPG industries. "Our company was purpose-built from the ground up to help leading brands like Kraft Heinz cut waste from their supply chains at scale," said Ricky Ashenfelter, Co-Founder and CEO of Spoiler Alert. "Nothing is more rewarding to us than earning the opportunity to fulfill that mission - day-in and day-out - while ensuring more Americans have access to the brands they love at great prices."

ABOUT THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

We are driving transformation at The Kraft Heinz Company, inspired by our Purpose, Let's Make Life Delicious. Consumers are at the center of everything we do. With 2019 net sales of approximately $25 billion, we are committed to growing our iconic and emerging food and beverage brands on a global scale. We leverage our scale and agility to unleash the full power of Kraft Heinz across a portfolio of six consumer-driven product platforms. As global citizens, we're dedicated to making a sustainable, ethical impact while helping feed the world in healthy, responsible ways. Learn more about our journey by visiting www.kraftheinzcompany.com or following us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

ABOUT SPOILER ALERT

Spoiler Alert is a Boston-based software company helping perishable CPG brands manage excess and slow-moving inventory. Working exclusively at the manufacturing plant or distribution center level, Spoiler Alert offers a best-in-class B2B sales platform that enables food & beverage brands to manage their liquidation processes across a private network of discount retailers and nonprofit channels - with a heavy focus on maximizing value recovery, strengthening customer relationships, and increasing the effectiveness of supply chain managers tasked with handling these typically manual sales processes. Founded by alumni of MIT, Spoiler Alert works with some of the world's largest brands, including Campbell's, Danone, HelloFresh, KeHE Distributors, and Kraft Heinz, along with a growing network of discount channels committed to increasing affordable food access. To learn more, visit www.spoileralert.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

PRESS CONTACT:

info@spoileralert.com

617-917-4123

Related Images

SOURCE: Spoiler Alert

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/635873/Spoiler-Alert-to-Power-Kraft-Heinzs-US-Food-Waste-Mitigation-Efforts