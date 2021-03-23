Cincinnati Reds and Tappit partner to Launch Reds Pay

White-label mobile payment integrated into Reds' MLB Ballpark app

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2021 / Tappit, the global payment and data ecosystem for sports, events, stadiums and venues, today announced a multi-year partnership with the Cincinnati Reds.

The partnership will help the Reds safely bring fans back for the 2021 baseball season with the implementation of contactless mobile payment technology throughout Great American Ball Park.

This is Tappit's second MLB partnership and fifth in American professional sports.

Tappit will provide the technology for Reds Pay, a white-label mobile payment solution for Reds fans through the teams' MLB Ballpark app, which will allow fans to make purchases using only their cell phone. Fans can easily link any bank or credit card to the app to enjoy a frictionless payment experience, helping fans purchase food, drinks and merchandise quickly and efficiently.

It also makes it easier than ever for the Reds to connect with fans, enabling the ability to send personalized vouchers and benefits directly to a fans' mobile wallet. Most importantly, the data and insights delivered by the platform will help the Reds maximize the fan experience and ensure operations are as efficient as possible.

"Health and safety are at the forefront of all our fan experience upgrades," said Phil Castellini, Reds President and Chief Operating Officer. "The Tappit technology that powers the new Reds Pay platform helps minimize contact, speed up transactions and expands our customer service capabilities."

As the Reds prepare to open Great American Ball Park under new health guidelines this spring, the solutions provided by Tappit minimize the amount of contact between fans and staff, allowing for a much safer experience that limits the possibility of passing bacteria between one another. The contactless solution also reduces the risk of fraud and theft, as all payment information is kept securely within the Reds' MLB Ballpark app. Fans will no longer have the added worry of carrying additional cards or cash which can be easily stolen.

"At Tappit, our priority is to ensure that fans have a great experience as they're returning to live events," said Tappit's CEO, Jason Thomas. "It's important for venues to take as many safety measures as possible to reassure fans and staff alike. Not only is Tappit providing a cleaner, more seamless payment experience, but we are also equipping teams like the Cincinnati Reds with invaluable customer insights and data other payment methods can't provide. As a result, teams will learn to better understand their fans and be able to provide them with a truly personalized fan experience whilst boosting profits."

Tappit will begin integrating its technology into the Reds' MLB Ballpark app in advance of the 2021 baseball season.

For more information on Tappit, visit tappit.com. For more information on the Cincinnati Reds, visit reds.com.

About the Cincinnati Reds

The Cincinnati Reds are baseball's oldest professional franchise and owners of five World Series championships. In 2019, the Reds marked the 150th anniversary of baseball's first professional team - the 1869 Red Stockings. The Reds are a multi-faceted organization that extends far beyond the field at Great American Ball Park. The Reds use their resources to help the community, foster youth baseball and softball, keep the passion for baseball alive among current and future generations while celebrating and preserving Reds history. For more information, visit reds.com.

About Tappit

Tappit is the leading global payment and data ecosystem for events, attractions, stadia and venues, providing a unique end-to-end solution including cashless payment, white-label payment apps, mobile pay, RFID and event analytics. Tappit's solutions enhance live event experiences, providing technology and data to the organizers, which in turn improves customer experience and increases profitability. Tappit brings event organizers and venues closer to their customers, giving them control over their payment solutions whilst providing actionable insights to make events even better. To find out more, visit tappit.com.

