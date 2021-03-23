Detroit, Michigan--(Newsfile Corp. - March 23, 2021) - Alpha Cognition Inc. ("ACI"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on neurological disorders, with near term commercialization potential for its Alpha-1062 Alzheimer's drug announced today that Dr. Fred Sancilio, ACI's President will be presenting at the Benzinga Biotech Small Cap Conference on March 24th, 2021 at 10:55 AM ET. The presentation will cover all key aspects of ACI's business including a summary of the de-risked ALPHA-1062 clinical program with its accelerated path to near term FDA approval and its other market opportunities that can address areas of high unmet medical needs.

We invite our shareholders, and all interested parties to register for our presentation at the spectator link for the event: https://www.benzinga.com/events/small-cap/biotech/

About Alpha Cognition Inc.

Alpha Cognition, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company with a portfolio of innovative product candidates targeting neurological diseases.

Alpha-1062, is a patented new chemical entity that has demonstrated safety and improved tolerability in human clinical trials. It is being developed as a new generation acetylcholinesterase inhibitor for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, with minimal gastrointestinal side effects and novel routes of administration. Alpha-1062's active metabolites are differentiated from donepezil and rivastigmine in that they may sensitize neuronal nicotinic receptors, most notably the alpha-7 subtype, which is known to have a positive effect on cognition.

Alpha-1062 is also being developed in combination with memantine to treat moderate to severe Alzheimer's dementia and in a nasal spray formulation to treat traumatic brain injury.

Alpha-602 (Progranulin) is expressed in several cell types in the central nervous system and in peripheral tissues, regulates cell survival and certain inflammatory processes, and plays a major role in regulating lysosomal function and microglial responses to disease. Its use for the treatment neurodegenerative diseases has been patented by ACI and granted an Orphan Drug Designation.

For further information:

Bristol Investor Relations

Stefan Eftychiou

905 326 1888 ext 6

stefan@bristolir.com

https://www.alphacognition.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/78257