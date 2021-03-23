Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - March 23, 2021) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Verde Bio Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: VBHI) ("the Company"), a growing U.S. Energy Company based in Frisco, Texas, engaged in the acquisition and management of Mineral and Royalty interests in lower risk, onshore oil and gas properties within the major oil and gas plays in the U.S. CEO of the Company, Scott Cox, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company's background and current projects. "Verde Bio Holdings is an oil and gas company that essentially operates almost like a financial services company; we acquire assets, as in minerals, but we look for assets that are actually cash flowing," explained Cox. "Ultimately, our main goal is to build a nice, diversified portfolio of oil and natural gas properties."

"On March 5th, you put out a press release stating that you are doing a Reg A+. Could you bring myself and my listeners up to speed on that?" asked Jolly. "We got our Reg A+ qualified and to date we've raised significant money to date on that and we also expect to do some multiple tranches on the Reg A+ itself," said Cox. "The goal is to put out quite a bit of money this year and bring in some assets as quickly as possible."

"Why should investors consider taking a look at Verde Bio Holdings?" asked Jolly. "Verde is unique in the fact that we're buying mineral assets that are actually considered real property assets," said Cox. "We're building value in our balance sheet and we're bringing revenue into the company," he continued. "The other key thing is that when we acquire these assets, we have no further liabilities associated with these deals," added Cox. "It's simply cash flow and assets coming into the company."

Jolly then commented on a recent press release detailing the Company's acquisition of revenue producing mineral and royalty interests in Colorado. "This is a great deal; we like Colorado a lot," said Cox. "Colorado has a great history of oil production," he added. "We believe that they're going to continue to operate these wells," explained Cox, noting that there are currently nine wells on site. "We also believe that they're going to continue to develop the property through new wells, as well as the drilled and uncompleted wells on the property."

"How do you pick your investments?" asked Jolly. "When we look for deals, we're pretty much geography agnostic," explained Cox. "What we look for is a good cash flowing property that's available at somewhat of a reasonable price, and then we start looking at the operator," said Cox. "We make sure that the operator is well funded," he added. "Ultimately, we just look for good deals that will add value and diversification to the company."

To close the interview, Cox elaborated on the Company's responsible and strategic growth plan, as well as their potential as a unique player in the oil and gas industry. "It is my goal to get this company up on the OTCQB, really make this the best company it can be, and increase the value for shareholders."

To hear Scott Cox's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/7828585-verde-bio-holdings-inc-discusses-reg-a-offering-and-acquisition-of-colorado-mineral-and-royalt

Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of "Stock Day," and Stock Day Media encourages listeners to visit the company's message board at https://investorshangout.com/

About Verde Bio Holdings, Inc.

Verde Bio Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: VBHI), is a growing U.S. Energy Company based in Frisco, Texas, engaged in the acquisition and management of Mineral and Royalty interests in lower risk, onshore oil and gas properties within the major oil and gas plays in the U.S. The Company's dual-focused growth strategy relies primarily on leveraging management's expertise to grow through the strategic acquisition of revenue producing royalty interest and strategic and opportunistic non-operated working interests.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements involve a high degree of risk and uncertainty, are predictions only and actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to differences include the uncertainty regarding viability and market acceptance of the Company's products and services, the ability to complete software development plans in a timely manner, changes in relationships with third parties, product mix sold by the Company and other factors described in the Company's most recent periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

Contact:

Paul Knopick E & E Communications

pknopick@eandecommunications.com

940.262.3584

About The "Stock Day" Podcast

Founded in 2013, Stock Day is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Stock Day provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. The Stock Day Podcast is the number one radio show of its kind in America.

SOURCE:

Stock Day Media

(602) 821-1102

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/78289