Ethical retail challenger app, Wholee Prime, sees industry beating sales growth despite 'unscrupulous' sales tactics among rivals

LONDON, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wholee Prime ( www.wholeeprime.com ), the ethical retail shopping app has today announced sales growth more than double that for the industry as a whole.

The Singapore-based retail app recorded a dramatic rise in like-for-like sales of 178 per cent in February compared to last year. The figures exceed the industry-wide trend announced by the BRC-KPMG retail sales monitor, which saw 82.2 per cent growth in non-food online retail sales for the same period.

Commenting, Wholee Prime spokesperson, Eleanor Thomas, said:

"February marks the one-year anniversary of the start of the COVID-19 pandemic here in the UK which has significantly accelerated market wide demand for online retail.

"Our extraordinary sales growth is a reflection of lockdown, but also the growing awareness and popularity of our app. We observed a significant spike in demand in the lead up to Mothers' Day with sales of fashion, jewellery, cosmetics, and health and beauty rocketed by over 220 per cent."

"With over two million downloads on Google Play and Apple's App Store already, we are fast positioning ourselves as a fair and ethical competitor to Amazon, eBay and Wish.com here in the UK."

"Disappointingly, however, we also observed numerous online retailers and marketplaces charging customers a premium fee for each transaction step during a purchase process. Some retail platforms introduce unscrupulous tactics to cover up hidden costs and mark-ups and use "smart" marketing tactics to promote their sales, deals and discounts. Consumers often end up paying much more than the product's actual value."

"Some retail platforms are becoming greedier, subjecting their customers to price gouging when the margin-oriented principle over takes the customer-oriented approach. At Wholee we pride ourselves on our low-cost, clear and fair pricing, and reliable delivery.

"We remain committed to our four guiding principles: 1. fair & competitive pricing; 2. selected & diversified products; 3. an efficient delivery service; and 4. an easy & reliable shopping experience.

"Our sales growth leaves us feeling vindicated in our decision to establish ourselves as the ethically driven, low-cost competitor to the traditional e-commerce titans."

About Wholee Prime

Wholee Prime works by connecting members with over 100,000 manufacturers from across the globe. It offers access to millions of modern consumer fashion and lifestyle products across various categories, including clothing; home & living; beauty & grooming; gadget & fashion accessories; automotive accessories; and office stationery.

Members also benefit from 24/7 customer service support and access to over a million products that are all subject to Prime benefits, including priority packaging, and fast delivery. With membership starting at as little as £0.50 a month, the free-to-download members-only app gives users access to a radical new global shopping platform that offers a zero-mark-up pricing model where users only pay for the production cost on millions of products. The price paid is the price set by the manufacturer and saves consumers from having to pay for distribution and marketing costs that they usually face.