Horizon Globex GmbH: Digital Stock Exchange 'Upstream' Announces Tokenized SPACs

ZUG, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2021 / Horizon Globex GmbH ("Horizon"), the FinTech company that builds, licenses and operates securities exchanges, and MERJ Exchange Limited ("MERJ"), are pleased to announce the launch of tokenized Special Purpose Acquisition Companies ("SPAC's") that will list on their joint venture Upstream, the revolutionary stock exchange and retail trading app for digital securities. This is the world's first blockchain-based SPAC IPO marketplace, aiming to give retail investors direct access to listed SPAC IPOs using stablecoins or fiat on a regulated Securities Exchange.

As of March 22, 2021, 276 SPACs have raised over $89 billion in gross IPO proceeds.[1] In 2020, a record year for SPACs, 248 companies raised over $83 billion. Europe also recently entered the SPAC race netting $495 million in 2020, with other jurisdictions expected to follow.[2] Upstream's tokenized SPACs will be the first to be offered to retail investors and trade on Upstream, a regulated stock exchange app that will be available on the App Store and Google Play.

Upstream's tokenized SPAC methodology is built on the same blockchain standard used throughout the "DeFi" space by crypto investors. Investors will be able to participate in SPAC IPOs using the USDC stablecoin or fiat. Traders will control tokenized shares and warrants directly on their smartphones and begin trading immediately following the IPO. Once an acquisition is identified by the SPAC management team, shareholders will have the right to vote in the app to approve or decline the acquisition. All SPAC IPO funds will be held in secure, regulated, segregated custody accounts, and investors are guaranteed 100% of their investments returned if they decline the acquisition.

"The upside for SPACs has almost exclusively been offered to well-connected institutional investors, Wall Street, and the world of private equity and hedge funds," said Horizon President, Mark Elenowitz. "Upstream will offer everyday investors from all over the world transparent and equitable access to SPACs through a user-friendly app with the security of a blockchain.

"Offering SPACs on Upstream's next generation, digital marketplace will give investors fair entry into the booming SPAC IPO market. Upstream traders will experience trades transparently displayed and executed on a blockchain without predatory market-makers, short-selling, wash trading or other market manipulations," said Horizon CEO, Brian Collins.

MERJ CEO, Ed Tuohy said "The market has recently signalled an appetite for listed, sponsor led deals. Upstream will provide a direct solution for issuers and investors that wish to access this trend. We are democratising capital markets at scale through the use of technology."

Upstream's first tokenized SPACs are expected to be available to global investors commencing mid Q2, 2021. The anticipated SPAC IPO sizes will be US$25 million to US$100 million. Interested participants seeking access to these future listings are encouraged to join the waitlist now at https://upstream.exchange/spacs as opportunities will be allocated on a first come, first served basis.

Additionally, Upstream addresses the demand for liquidity in the $5-billion-dollar crowdfunding sector[3] and supports digital securities offerings tied to fan-driven asset classes including athletes, celebrities, and musicians that are immediately eligible for secondary trading. The crowdfunding industry has billions in tied-up liquidity and Upstream will provide the first dedicated secondary market for them to trade in real-time from an app.

Upstream is also accepting listing applications from existing issuers that have completed their offerings on global crowdfunding platforms and are looking to provide exit-liquidity to their shareholders and offer their shares to a new set of investors, fans, etc. https://upstream.exchange.

About Upstream:

Upstream, a MERJ Exchange Market, is a fully regulated global stock exchange for digital securities. Powered by Horizon's proprietary matching engine technology, the exchange will enable investors to trade shares in SPACs, high-growth startups, and other unique asset classes directly from the app: https://upstream.exchange. Interested issuers can reach the team at hello@upstream.exchange.

About MERJ:

MERJ Exchange operates Upstream as a fully regulated and licensed integrated securities exchange, clearing system, and depository for digital and non-digital securities. It is an affiliate of the World Federation of Exchanges, recognized by HM Revenue and Customs UK, a full member of the Association of National Numbering Agencies, and a Qualifying Foreign Exchange for OTC Markets in the US. MERJ is also a member of the Sustainable Stock Exchanges Initiative.

About Horizon:

Horizon is a fintech company that builds and powers global securities exchanges with an integrated suite of software for compliant issuance, management, and secondary trading of securities. Our in-house solutions combine Wall Street and Silicon Valley to power the next generation of securities offerings and trading in the U.S. and globally: https://www.horizonfintex.com/.

Disclaimers:

Upstream is a MERJ Exchange market. MERJ Exchange is a licensed Securities Exchange, an affiliate of the World Federation of Exchanges and full member of ANNA. MERJ supports global issuers of traditional and digital securities through the entire asset life cycle from issuance to trading, clearing, settlement and registry. It operates a fair and transparent marketplace in line with international best practice and principles of operations of financial markets. Upstream does not endorse or recommend any public or private securities bought or sold on its app. Upstream does not offer investment advice or recommendations of any kind. All services offered by Upstream are intended for self-directed clients who make their own investment decisions without aid or assistance from Upstream. Customers must comply with applicable law of their own jurisdiction. By accessing the site or app, you agreed to be bound by its terms of use and privacy policy. Company and security listings on Upstream are only suitable for investors who are familiar with and willing to accept the high risk associated with speculative investments, often in early and development stage companies. There can be no assurance the valuation of any particular company's securities is accurate or in agreement with the market or industry comparative valuations. Investors must be able to afford market volatility and afford the loss of their investment. Companies listed on Upstream are subject to significant ongoing corporate obligations including, but not limited to disclosure, filings and notification requirements, as well compliance with applicable quantitative and qualitative listing standards.

THIS PRESS RELEASE SHALL NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL SECURITIES OR THE SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY SECURITIES IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH OFFER OR SOLICITATION IS NOT PERMITTED.

