Las Vegas, Nevada and Carlsbad California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 23, 2021) - Suntex Enterprises Inc. (OTC Pink: SNTX) together with V Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: VGID) is pleased to welcome V Group shareholders as part of their future shareholder base.

Suntex Enterprises, Inc. started in the CBD market with a product that was incubated by V Group, Inc. That product is Pumped Fitness CBD.

Suntex Enterprises has grown rapidly since the arrival of Pumped CBD and will continue to grow through acquisitions such as Budding Botanicals and internal development.

Pumped Fitness CBD is a functional water beverage product that is infused with CBD and CoQ10. Pumped Fitness CBD comes packaged in a unique 20oz and 30oz dumbbell shaped bottle.

Due to the fact that Pumped Fitness CBD was developed by V Group and utilized V Group resources, V Group shareholders will be compensated by Suntex shares in the form of a "spin-off or dividend".

The ratio of Suntex shares per V Group shareholders and the official cut-off date will be determined before the end of March and will be announced publicly as soon as it is finalized. All allocation of shares will be automatic and will not require any action from V Group shareholders. This will increase the awareness and interest in Suntex Enterprises.

"It is the intention of both Companies to create as much value as possible for the shareholders. V Group has a unique business model of development and incubation that allows the shareholders to participate in the success of incubated companies or products in the form of a "spin-off". Suntex, through its subsidiary Budding Botanicals, has been developing a product line of CBD products that are marketed online and in retail locations. We have long believed that Pumped Fitness CBD paired with the lineup of products from Budding Botanicals as well as future products will provide the revenue and success the shareholders for both V Group and Suntex desire." States Larry Twombly: Chairman of Suntex Enterprises and V Group Inc.

The public is invited to review and purchase the lineup of CBD products at www.buddingbotalicalsca.com.

V Group, Inc. is nearing the completion another "Spin-off' and will be officially announcing the details shortly. V Group management is currently preparing the new public entity that will receive the new spin-off.

Suntex Enterprises invites the public to follow future updates through the Company's Twitter @SuntexSNTX.

Forward-Looking Statement Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements; as such term is defined in the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. The actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company's operations generally, may differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. The company disclaims any obligation to update information contained in any forward-looking statement. This press release shall not be deemed a general solicitation.

