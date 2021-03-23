WCCT Global, an Altasciences company, announced the expansion of their clinical pharmacology unit and laboratory earlier this year. Today, Altasciences confirms the unit dosed its first study participants.

The expansion added 5,000 square feet of configurable clinical trial facilities. This further ensures participants have access to a socially distanced, comfortable space in which to complete study procedures. An additional 700 square feet of lab space was also added. Read the original press release.

"We are thrilled to be able to provide more functional space for our study participants and staff, and create a dosing environment that can support blinded administrations of medications. This expansion increases unit capacity, operational efficiency, and freedom of movement. We look forward to showcasing our brand-new expansion to our clients and for our subjects to have added comfort during their participation at our site," said Dr. David Nguyen, Chief Medical and Operations Officer at WCCT Global, an Altasciences company.

Chris Perkin, CEO of Altasciences, adds, "The dosing of the first participants in our West Coast clinic expansion is an important milestone in the evolution of our clinical trial offerings, for both long-term stays and outpatient visits. We are excited to see it come to fruition, and contribute to Altasciences' continued growth to support early-stage drug development

Altasciences acquired WCCT Global on February 12, 2021, adding a third clinical location to existing facilities in Kansas City, U.S.A. and Montreal, Canada. Read the acquisition press release.

About Altasciences

Altasciences is a forward-thinking, mid-size contract research organization offering pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies a proven, flexible approach to preclinical and clinical pharmacology studies, including formulation, manufacturing, and analytical services. For over 25 years, Altasciences has been partnering with sponsors to help support educated, faster, and more complete early drug development decisions. Altasciences' integrated, full-service solutions include preclinical safety testing, clinical pharmacology and proof of concept, bioanalysis, program management, medical writing, biostatistics, clinical monitoring, and data management, all customizable to specific sponsor requirements. Altasciences helps sponsors get better drugs to the people who need them, faster.

