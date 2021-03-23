Forms a complete Mainframe Applications-to-Cloud Platform

Migrate IBM Z Unisys Mainframe Applications and Databases to any Cloud

In today's environment, many organizations have a "Cloud First" strategy for deploying business applications. Since most of the important business applications reside on mainframes, moving these applications and databases to any Cloud platform requires expert skills and technology.

The combination of Astadia's Replatforming solutions, plus the Anubex Refactoring capabilities, offers a complete mainframe migration RoadMap. Astadia now offers all solution sets required to migrate from any IBM Z Series, or Unisys ClearPath platform, to the Cloud platform of their choosing.

"This is an exciting time to be in the Mainframe Migration business. The rapidly shrinking pool of people with mainframe software and hardware skills has given a new sense of urgency to IT buyers. The shortage of these critical skills is exacerbated by the COVID-19 Pandemic," said Scott G. Silk, Chairman and CEO of Astadia.

"With this wave of Cloud computing, organizations are rapidly moving their applications and databases from mainframes. The Cloud enables incredible software innovation and developer productivity, access to AI and Predictive Analytics, while only charging the client for the resources they consume," said Mr. Silk.

"Combining the forces of Astadia and Anubex leads to a unique combination of sales and delivery power with an exceptional portfolio of solutions for the migration market. This team is ready to accompany the largest organizations on their journey to the Cloud and becomes an important player in the top tier of mainframe migration companies," said Louis Heymans, Managing Director of Anubex.

The acquisition of Anubex by Astadia allows the Anubex R&D team to continue to focus on extending their portfolio of products (CodeTurn, DataTurn, TestMatch and DataMatch) to automate refactoring and testing of legacy systems. The development of these products started well over 20 years ago, and today includes legacy technologies such as Assembler, COBOL, IDMS and Natural ADABAS that can be migrated to, among others, Java or C# in combination with all the leading SQL-databases with the resulting applications ready for deployment in the (public) Cloud. These solutions using a Cloud-based "Migration Factory" model will be available to Astadia partners and clients worldwide.

For more details, take advantage of Astadia's FREE Mainframe-to-Cloud Modernization Guide series, where we assist our clients as they plan and move into a safe and secure, high performance, cloud environment. This series covers IBM (NYSE:IBM) and UNISYS (NYSE:UIS) mainframes, and all popular target Cloud Platforms.

In these Mainframe-to-Cloud Migration Guides, readers will explore 20 pages of:

Why migrate mainframe applications databases to the Cloud?

The challenges associated with mainframe modernization

Detailed diagrams of mainframe software mappings to Cloud Platforms

Programming languages database translation tables

The Mainframe-to-Cloud Guide series is FREE, and may be downloaded.

Click on this link to view the Astadia Mainframe-to-Cloud Modernization Guide Series.

About Anubex

Anubex is an industry leader providing core software solutions, know-how, and support for complex mainframe-to-cloud migration and modernization projects.

With over 25 years of experience, demonstrated solutions and high-performing software tools, we help enterprises and government organizations boost their innovation capacity, competitiveness and agility by accelerating their digital transformation.

We are migration specialists, independent of the legacy or target technology stack. Our core competence lies in the know-how, the unique software solutions, and the extensive experience in how complex migration projects should be undertaken: what the stages and steps are, how the project should be structured, what the typical pitfalls and risks are, and how processes should be automated.

Our automated conversion and testing tools, combined with an innovative migration methodology, enable our team to support complex modernization projects and be one of the most competitive and reliable migration companies in the world.

About Astadia

Astadia is the market leading mainframe modernization consulting and systems integration boutique. A worldwide IT consulting firm, we specialize in moving IBM and Unisys mainframe applications and databases to distributed and cloud platforms. In fact, we were recently named Microsoft's Mainframe-to-Azure partner of the year. Clients select Astadia for the following reasons: mainframe to cloud market focus, 28 years of mainframe experience, and hybrid READI methodology. Upon project completion, customers often select Astadia to manage their cloud environment as well. We have successfully completed over 200 mainframe modernization projects and are recognized industrywide as the mainframe to cloud experts.

