MJ Harvest, Inc.: MJ Harvest Qualified as Fully Reporting, Form 10 Goes Effective

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2021 / MJ Harvest, Inc. (OTCQB:MJHI) ("MJHI") announced today that MJHI has registered its Common Stock in accordance with the rules of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act"). The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") notified MJHI on March 19, 2021 that they have completed their review of the Company's Form 10 Registration Statement.

The completion of the Form 10 changes the status of the Company from voluntary filer to mandatory filer of reports under the Exchange Act. MJHI will continue to make public information on Company business on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, and 8-K, and will now also be subject to annual reporting obligations related to proxies, shareholder actions, and stock ownership rules.

CEO Patrick Bilton stated, "We look forward to the added transparency afforded to our investors by our status as a full reporting company under the Exchange Act."

