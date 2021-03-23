Number Two Choice Is Amazon's Fire OS At 19% Of Households

Nearly a third of UK households now connect at least one TV to the internet using Samsung's Tizen smart TV platform, according to the latest research from Strategy Analytics. According to the report, The Complexities of the Multi-Device Connected TV Household, the Samsung platform holds a clear lead over platforms operated by Amazon, Sony and LG, and is therefore in a strong position to establish new revenue streams from video streaming and advertising services. The number of UK households using connected TV (CTV) devices reached 19.2 million by the end of 2020, or 68% of all households, compared to 17.3 million in 2019. The average connected TV household owns 2.8 CTV devices. Google's Android TV, Roku and Amazon's Fire OS were the fastest growing TV streaming platforms in percentage terms in 2020, but the report suggests that Amazon and Samsung are well placed to maintain leading positions in the near term.

TV streaming and smart TV platforms like Tizen and Fire OS are key enablers of the new wave of streaming television and video services, and are attracting attention from advertisers seeking to reach TV audiences who are moving away from traditional television services. The report discusses the challenges involved in quantifying and forecasting the reach of these platforms, since multiple CTV devices are available, often on more than one TV screen, and household members may decide to use different devices for different reasons.

"The new television world presents viewers with more choice and complexity than ever before," says David Mercer, Principal Analyst and the report's author. "Streaming video users can switch relatively easily between different platforms and devices, and this makes understanding user behaviour and choice motivations particularly challenging. Samsung and Amazon may be making all the running at the moment, but barriers to entry are relatively low. Media companies should carefully track the emergence of competing CTV platforms in order to avoid low return investments and ensure audience reach is maximized."

