PotNetwork Holdings Inc.: Diamond CBD Helps Wellness Center Promote Healthy Habits and Fight Opiod Abuse With Outreach Program

Local Wellness Center finds success with patients providing Diamond CBD products

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2021 / PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink:POTN, "the Company"), announced that the recently established outreach program to assist local wellness centers has been successfully launched with A Better You Wellness Center in South Florida. The pilot program creates an exclusive relationship with First Capital Venture Co., owner of the Diamond CBD brands, to educate and share experiences with patients and other users. The parties are excited to embark on this cooperative effort to battle opioid abuse and addiction as well as promoting general wellness in our communities.

With the assistance of A Better You, Diamond CBD has been introduced to various halfway houses and plans to create mutually beneficial programs assisting residents overcome obstacles with healthier alternatives.

While facing seemingly insurmountable issues with patients, Dr. Virgile Fausta has proclaimed, "I have learned, experienced, and am now preaching the benefits of cannabidiol and other hemp-derived products."

As a proud minority-owned company, Elijah Snell, business development manager for the wellness center, has echoed the sentiment and shared stories of the incredible quick success and experiences with Diamond CBD and Meds Biotech products.

Lee Lefkowitz, CEO of POTN, similarly shared the same feelings stating, "We are proud to be part of this community effort and helping those people in need."

PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink:POTN), a publicly-traded SEC reporting company, is a holding company for its principal subsidiaries, First Capital Venture Co., the owner of Diamond CBD, Inc., the maker of Diamond CBD products, and PotNetwork Media Group, Inc., the publisher of PotNetwork News.

Diamond CBD, our primary operating subsidiary, focuses on the development and marketing of premium hemp extracts containing a broad CBD isolate and full-spectrum CBD oil of natural hemp derivatives. Diamond CBD's team includes hemp industry pioneers and experts dedicated to producing the purest and most effective cannabidiol (CBD) containing products. The result is a robust selection including powerful natural CBD oil, tinctures, smokeables, CBD edibles, and other CBD-containing products, including CBD creams, health and beauty items, as well as CBD pet products, and popular Delta-8 items. For more information, please visit our website at www.DiamondCBD.com.

A Better You Wellness Center is a Florida limited liability company serving as a Joint Commission Accredited facility of excellence and compassion, providing holistic and medical services to its patients and community needing clinical treatment and accommodations in a safe, caring, family-oriented setting in South Florida.

