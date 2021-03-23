Positive All the Way from The Foundation for Global Sports Development and Sidewinder Films is available through Ananda Media.

POSITIVE ALL THE WAYan award-winning documentary about the Paralympics is now available internationally through Ananda Media. The short documentary, produced by The Foundation for Global Sports Development (GSD) and Sidewinder Films, won "Best Documentary" at the Together! 2020 Disability Film Festival

With personal interviews and captivating footage, POSITIVE ALL THE WAY celebrates the power of adaptive sport to ignite the human spirit. The film chronicles the growth of the Paralympics under the leadership of Sir Philip Craven, who served as the President of the International Paralympic Committee from 2001 through 2017. Staying true to the integrity of sport and his personal principles, Sir Philip led the sports organization through moments of crisis such as funding shortfalls and the 2016 Russian doping scandal while positioning the Paralympics as a leading sports organization.

"Ever since I first met Steven Ungerleider and David Ulich in 2011, I very quickly realized that the true spirit of sport is embodied in everything that The Foundation for Global Sports Development and Sidewinder Films undertakes," said Sir Philip Craven, who is featured in the film. "In my work with the International Paralympic Committee, I tried to follow that principle and to also follow very closely the vision of the IPC which was 'to enable Para athletes to achieve sporting excellence and inspire and excite the world.' This is what I believe Sidewinder Films portrays in POSITIVE ALL THE WAY, and I am so pleased that they have partnered with Ananda Media in order that many more people can experience the true spirit of sport!"

"The Paralympic movement reaches across the globe and plays a remarkable role in promoting inclusion worldwide," said David Ulich, director and producer of the film. "We are delighted to partner with Ananda Media to bring POSITIVE ALL THE WAY to international audiences who can join this movement."

Dr. Steven Ungerleider, director and producer of POSITIVE ALL THE WAY, agreed. "Sport has the power to change the world, and we are passionate about telling those stories through film. Working with Ananda Media is a perfect fit, and we are honored to have our documentary featured alongside other compelling sports films."

Ananda Media is a French-based distributor of adventure sports, travel, and healthy lifestyle content. Much of their content, including POSITIVE ALL THE WAY, is available on-demand for worldwide audiences. Visit http://anandamedia.net to learn more.

About Ananda Media

Ananda Media is a producer and distributor of action sports and adventure travel programming for television and digital media. We pride ourselves on working with the top independent film-makers, and TV Channels in order to ensure that our content offering is both unparalleled and broadcast, streamed or downloaded to millions around the world.

More info: http://anandamedia.net

About The Foundation for Global Sports Development and Sidewinder Films

The Foundation for Global Sports Development, established in 1996, was born out of a desire to promote and protect the best parts of sport. Guided by its original mission, the foundation delivers and supports initiatives that promote accessible, fair, and abuse-free sport for youth. The foundation achieves this objective through grants, awards, educational projects, and filmmaking. In 2015, the foundation launched its media company, Sidewinder Films, to inspire and educate audiences through films that shed light on the remarkable, untold stories that celebrate the sport of life. Visit www.globalsportsdevelopment.org and www.sidewinderfilms.org to learn more.

