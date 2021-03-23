Marketing intelligence platform continues to rank as a trusted choice for enterprises in Business Intelligence Software for Small Businesses, Mid-Market ETL Tools, Marketing Analytics and Data Visualization Software categories

Adverity, a leading marketing data intelligence platform, has once again been named as a top-five category leader in ETL Tools and Data Visualization Software in the G2 Spring 2021 Report.

It has also received recognition as a leader in two new categories; Small-Business for Business Intelligence Software where it scored a superior Satisfaction Rating than the Grid category leader and in Mid-Market ETL Tools; in both instances being ranked in the top five Grid Scores.

Continuing its success in the Grid Report for Business Intelligence, Adverity has progressed from a high performer in the G2 Summer 2020 report to a leader, and again, boasting a higher Satisfaction Rating than the category leader.

It maintains its top five rankings as a high performer in both the Grid Reports for E-Commerce Data Integration Software and Big Data Integration Platform and in the latter is rated above the category leader for product satisfaction.

The latest report also sees Adverity move into the top ten Grid Report for Mid-Market for Data Visualization Software and acknowledged as a high performer in the Grid Score for Mid-Market for Business Intelligence Software.

Alexander Igelsböck, CEO and Co-Founder of Adverity, comments: "It's a privilege to continue to be recognized as a leader in the G2 reports as it is a direct reflection of our platform helping enterprises of all sizes become more insight-driven which is crucial in today's business environment. The rankings represent the voice of real users and further validates our commitment to customer satisfaction with our platform. Many enterprises are prioritizing their data capabilities and we want to continue to help them on their data maturity journey."

G2 Grid Reports are released quarterly, comparing product reviews written by verified users based on satisfaction and market presence score. The verified user's reviews provide a unique and focused score to evaluate several categories of a single factor for a product or software. The G2 platform has over one million independent user reviews and is visited by over five million users every month.

To view how Adverity managed to rank this high on G2's Spring 2021 reports, visit Adverity's G2 profile here.

Founded in 2015, Adverity's headquarters are in Vienna, Austria, with company offices in London and New York.

About Adverity

Adverity is an intelligent marketing analytics platform specializing in enabling data-driven marketing teams to make better decisions and improve performance, faster and easier. By transforming siloed data into actionable insight, Adverity reduces the complexity involved in demonstrating the return on investment of multichannel marketing spend.

For more information, please visit www.adverity.com

