Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 23.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! InnoCan Pharma: Diese Meldung geht unter die Haut!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
23.03.2021 | 16:34
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Housing Association Funding Plc - Annual Financial Report

Housing Association Funding Plc - Annual Financial Report

PR Newswire

London, March 22

23 March 2021

Housing Association Funding Plc (the "Company") - LEI 213800HR2KHJUPT18L28

Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 May 2020.

Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 May 2020 of the Company have been submitted to Companies House and are available for inspection on the following link:

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1472145/Housing_Associationg_Funding_plc___Final_Signed__1.pdf

For further information please contact:
Housing Association Funding Plc
125 Wood Street
London EC2V 7AN
spvservices@apexfs.com

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.