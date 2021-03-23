Housing Association Funding Plc - Annual Financial Report
PR Newswire
London, March 22
23 March 2021
Housing Association Funding Plc (the "Company") - LEI 213800HR2KHJUPT18L28
Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 May 2020.
Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 May 2020 of the Company have been submitted to Companies House and are available for inspection on the following link:
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1472145/Housing_Associationg_Funding_plc___Final_Signed__1.pdf
For further information please contact:
Housing Association Funding Plc
125 Wood Street
London EC2V 7AN
spvservices@apexfs.com
