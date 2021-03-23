Anzeige
Dienstag, 23.03.2021
Breaking News! InnoCan Pharma: Diese Meldung geht unter die Haut!
GlobeNewswire
23.03.2021 | 16:41
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Observationsstatusen för Rizzo Group AB uppdateras / The observation status for Rizzo Group AB is updated (39/21)

Den 9 mars 2021 gavs aktierna i Rizzo Group AB ("Bolaget") observationsstatus
med hänvisning till att Bolaget offentliggjort att det bröt mot finansiella
åtaganden i dess bankavtal. 

Idag, den 23 mars 2021, offentliggjorde Bolaget att det ansökt om, och
sedermera, beviljats företagsrekonstruktion. 

Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan en emittent ges observationsstatus
om det föreligger osäkerhet kring emittentens finansiella ställning. 

Mot ovanstående bakgrund beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att uppdatera
observationsstatusen för aktierna i Rizzo Group AB (RIZZO B, ISIN-kod
SE0000396822, orderboks-ID 946). 

On March 9, 2021, the shares in Rizzo Group AB (the "Company") were given
observation status after the Company had announced that it was in breach of
obligations under its financing agreement. 

Today, March 23, 2021, the Company announced that it has applied for, and been
granted, company reorganization. 

The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer may be given observation
status if there is uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the
observation status of the shares in Rizzo Group AB (RIZZO B, ISIN code
SE0000396822, order book ID 946). 

För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta
Bolagsövervakningen på telefon 08-405 70 50. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
