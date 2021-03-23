Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Observationsstatusen för Rizzo Group AB uppdateras / The observation status for Rizzo Group AB is updated (39/21)

Den 9 mars 2021 gavs aktierna i Rizzo Group AB ("Bolaget") observationsstatus med hänvisning till att Bolaget offentliggjort att det bröt mot finansiella åtaganden i dess bankavtal. Idag, den 23 mars 2021, offentliggjorde Bolaget att det ansökt om, och sedermera, beviljats företagsrekonstruktion. Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan en emittent ges observationsstatus om det föreligger osäkerhet kring emittentens finansiella ställning. Mot ovanstående bakgrund beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att uppdatera observationsstatusen för aktierna i Rizzo Group AB (RIZZO B, ISIN-kod SE0000396822, orderboks-ID 946). On March 9, 2021, the shares in Rizzo Group AB (the "Company") were given observation status after the Company had announced that it was in breach of obligations under its financing agreement. Today, March 23, 2021, the Company announced that it has applied for, and been granted, company reorganization. The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer may be given observation status if there is uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the observation status of the shares in Rizzo Group AB (RIZZO B, ISIN code SE0000396822, order book ID 946). För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Bolagsövervakningen på telefon 08-405 70 50. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB