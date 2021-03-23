Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Plexian AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (127/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Plexian AB (publ), company registration number 559109-0559, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that Plexian AB (publ) applies for admission to trading of its shares and equity rights on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be April 14, 2021. As per today's date the company has a total of 6,676,863 shares. Shares Short name: PLEX Maximum number of shares to be listed: 14,676,863 ISIN code: SE0015659941 Round Lot: 1 Order book ID: 220496 Company Registration Number: 559109-0559 Market segment: First North STO/8 Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table MIC code: SSME Trading currency: SEK Equity Rights Short name: PLEX TO2 Maximum 1,500,700 number of warrants to be listed: Terms: 1 TO2 entitles to 1 share at a subscription price of 70 percent of the volume-weighted average price in the company's share on Nasdaq First North Growth Market for a period of ten (10) trading days before first day of subscription. Subscription January 14, 2022- January 28, 2022 period: Last trading January 26, 2022 day: ISIN code: SE0015659933 Round Lot: 1 Order book 220497 ID: Market First North STO/8 segment: Tick Size MiFID II tick size table table: MIC code: SSME Trading SEK currency: Classification Code Name 10 Technology 1010 Technology This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Eminova Fondkommission. For further information, please call Eminova Fondkommission on +46868421110.