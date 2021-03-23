Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
23.03.2021 | 17:05
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Plexian AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (127/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Plexian AB (publ), company registration
number 559109-0559, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing
requirements. 

Provided that Plexian AB (publ) applies for admission to trading of its shares
and equity rights on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of
trading is expected to be April 14, 2021. 

As per today's date the company has a total of 6,676,863 shares.

Shares

Short name:                             PLEX                    
Maximum number of shares to be listed:  14,676,863              
ISIN code:                              SE0015659941            
Round Lot:                              1                       
Order book ID:                          220496                  
Company Registration Number:            559109-0559             
Market segment:                         First North STO/8       
Tick Size table:                        MiFID II tick size table
MIC code:                               SSME                    
Trading currency:                       SEK                     



Equity Rights



Short name:   PLEX TO2                                                          
Maximum       1,500,700                                                         
 number of                                                                      
 warrants to                                                                    
 be listed:                                                                     
Terms:        1 TO2 entitles to 1 share at a subscription price of 70 percent of
               the volume-weighted average price in the company's share on      
               Nasdaq First North Growth Market for a period of ten (10) trading
               days before first day of subscription.                           
Subscription  January 14, 2022- January 28, 2022                                
 period:                                                                        
Last trading  January 26, 2022                                                  
 day:                                                                           
ISIN code:    SE0015659933                                                      
Round Lot:    1                                                                 
Order book    220497                                                            
 ID:                                                                            
Market        First North STO/8                                                 
 segment:                                                                       
Tick Size     MiFID II tick size table                                          
 table:                                                                         
MIC code:     SSME                                                              
Trading       SEK                                                               
 currency:                                                                      



Classification

Code  Name      
10    Technology
1010  Technology



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Eminova Fondkommission. For further information, please call Eminova
Fondkommission on +46868421110.
