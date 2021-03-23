Regulator greenlights OANDA acquisition of TMS Brokers

LONDON, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A global leader in online multi-asset trading services, currency data and analytics, OANDA Global Corporation has received regulatory approval to complete the acquisition of leading Polish broker, Dom Maklerski TMS Brokers SA (TMS). The purchase was approved by the Polish Financial Supervision Authority earlier today.

Gavin Bambury, Chief Executive Officer of OANDA, said, "We're delighted to have received regulatory approval for the acquisition of TMS Brokers. With the purchase now approved, we're looking forward to closing the deal and beginning work on the integration of our technology infrastructure, key tools and trading resources in order to deliver the best possible trading experience to OANDA and TMS clients alike."

OANDA first entered into an agreement to acquire 100% of the shares of TMS Brokers in September 2020. The deal marks the first in a series of strategic acquisitions OANDA is looking to complete in the coming years.

About OANDA

Founded in 1996, OANDA was the first company to share exchange rate data free of charge on the Internet, launching an FX trading platform that helped pioneer the development of web-based currency trading five years later. Today, the group provides online multi-asset trading, currency data and analytics to retail and corporate clients, demonstrating an unrivalled expertise in foreign exchange. With regulated entities in eight of the world's most active financial markets, OANDA remains dedicated to transforming the business of foreign exchange. For more information, please visit oanda.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook or YouTube.

About TMS

TMS Brokers is the oldest multi-asset broker in Poland. Since 1997, TMS has provided service to thousands of Polish and European customers offering trading on FX, CFDs on indices, cryptocurrencies, single stocks and commodities with MT4/MT5 platforms and an innovative proprietary mobile app. The firm's multiple-award-winning team helps individuals and companies with all currency and equities related services that include advisory and analysis, money exchange and licensed digital payment solutions. For more information, please visit www.tms.pl.