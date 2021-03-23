Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 23.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! InnoCan Pharma: Diese Meldung geht unter die Haut!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 889250 ISIN: GB0005774855 Ticker-Symbol: 14F 
Frankfurt
23.03.21
08:09 Uhr
6,650 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
23.03.2021 | 17:09
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

London, March 22

The information contained in this release was correct as at 28 February 2021. Information on the Company's up to date net asset values can be found on the London Stock Exchange Website at:

https://www.londonstockexchange.com/exchange/news/market-news/market-news-home.html.

BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC (LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155)

All information is at 28 February 2021 and unaudited.

Performance at month end with net income reinvested
OneThreeOneThreeFive
MonthMonthsYearYearsYears
Net asset value6.7%18.2%64.3%49.5%202.2%
Share price10.8%29.6%97.7%77.2%294.5%
MSCI ACWI Metals & Mining 30% Buffer 10/40 Index (Net)*5.6%12.6%45.4%27.8%154.6%
* (Total return)
Sources: BlackRock, MSCI ACWI Metals & Mining 30% Buffer 10/40 Index, Datastream

At month end

Net asset value (including income)1:569.14p
Net asset value (capital only):559.65p
1 Includes net revenue of 9.49p
Share price:587.00p
Premium to NAV2:3.1%
Total assets:£1,136.1m
Net yield3:3.7%
Net gearing:14.2%
Ordinary shares in issue:175,870,814
Ordinary shares held in Treasury:17,141,028
Ongoing charges4:0.9%

2 Premium to NAV including income.

3 Based on quarterly interim dividends of 4.00p per share declared on 12 November, 19 August and 30 April 2020 in respect of the year ended 31 December 2020 and a final dividend of 10.00p per share announced on 27 February 2020 in respect of the year ended 31 December 2019.

4 Calculated as a percentage of average net assets and using expenses, excluding finance costs, for the year ended 31 December 2020.

Country AnalysisTotal
Assets (%)		Sector AnalysisTotal
Assets (%)
Global64.6Diversified40.3
Australasia10.5Copper20.9
Latin America7.1Gold19.4
South Africa5.6Iron4.8
Canada3.8Platinum Group Metals3.2
Other Africa2.2Iron Ore2.8
United Kingdom2.0Nickel2.7
Indonesia1.7Steel2.2
United States1.5Industrial Minerals2.1
Russia0.9Materials1.6
Monaco0.7Zinc0.3
Net Current Liabilities-0.6Silver & Diamonds0.2
-----Aluminium0.1
100.0Net Current Liabilities-0.6
=====-----
100.0
=====


Ten largest investments
CompanyTotal Assets %
Vale:
Equity6.1
Debenture4.4
BHP8.7
Anglo American7.5
Rio Tinto6.9
Freeport-McMoRan6.1
Fortescue Metals Group4.3
Glencore4.3
Newmont Mining3.7
OZ Minerals:
Royalty1.9
Equity1.4
First Quantum Minerals
Equity1.8
Royalty1.5

Asset AnalysisTotal Assets (%)
Equity94.9
Bonds3.5
Preferred Stock2.2
Net Current Liabilities-0.6
-----
100.0
=====

Commenting on the markets, Evy Hambro and Olivia Markham, representing the Investment Manager noted:

Performance

The Company's NAV returned +6.7% in February, outperforming its reference index, the MSCI ACWI Metals and Mining 30% Buffer 10/40 Index (net return), which returned +5.6% (Figures in GBP).

February was a strong month for the mining sector in absolute terms and relative to broader equity markets, with the MSCI ACWI TR Index up just 2.3%. Industrial metals performed particularly well, with copper and iron ore (62% fe.) prices up by 16.2% and 10.0% respectively (for reference, this took the copper price to the highest level since August 2011). Industrial metal prices were supported by robust demand from China, as the country came out of its New Year holiday period, and by demand from Europe and the US exceeding expectations.

On the precious metals side, gold underperformed the other mined commodities, falling by 7.0% as rising interest rate expectations and redemptions from physically-backed gold ETFs put pressure on its price.

Turning to the companies, the mining sector entered its full year 2020 financial reporting season and, in general, earnings met or exceeded expectations and signs of cost inflation were limited. Meanwhile, we also saw a number of dividend increases and given the run up in commodity prices, 2021 looks set to be a record year for mining dividends.

Strategy and Outlook

We are optimistic on COVID-19 vaccine rollouts supporting global economic growth and, in turn, commodity demand. Meanwhile, our analysis shows that the mining sector has performed particularly strongly during periods with significant increases in inflation expectations, which we believe we could see this year.

Increased fiscal stimulus globally aimed at kick-starting economies in the COVID-19 crisis is being geared towards infrastructure spending which should support mined commodity demand. Meanwhile, we see the mining sector playing a crucial role in supplying the materials required for low carbon technologies e.g. wind turbines and solar panels.

Capital expenditure has been slashed by the miners since the peak in 2013, which is constraining new commodity supply and supporting prices. Whilst capital expenditure has risen since 2016, it is still a long way below the peak and we are encouraged by rhetoric from management teams around continued capital discipline.

Mining companies have focused on paying down debt in recent years and balance sheets are exceptionally strong today as a result. Given ongoing discipline, capital is being returned to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks. Meanwhile, we see potential for dividend upside given that prices for mined commodities have surprised to the upside e.g. iron ore.

All data points are in USD terms unless stated otherwise.

23 March 2021

Latest information is available by typing www.blackrock.com/uk/brwm on the internet. Neither the contents of the Manager's website nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Manager's website (or any other website) is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.

BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.