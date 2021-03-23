Tuscon, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - March 23, 2021) - ABCO Energy, Inc. (OTC Pink: ABCE), the Arizona provider of integrated energy solutions, is pleased to announce the successful sale of a mobile energy efficiency solution for several remote Border Patrol sites near the Arizona-Mexico border for off-grid power. The Company has now completed one large system for $189,000, one medium site for $29,000 and two small solar energy systems to power entire outpost sites. The smaller systems provide solar powered air conditioning units for storage sites at a cost of $19,000.

The large system completely powers the remote checkpoint site near Ajo, Arizona and replaces diesel generators which cost nearly $9,000 per month in fuel expense to operate. A full solar power system operates the site in the daytime and powers the batteries on the site at night. The Company also provided a complete diesel generator that only fires up for a backup system. The savings alone on this site amount to nearly $108,000 per year to the Border Patrol.

The medium system powers a remote site containing a full camp that will house the US Forest Service remote outpost for fire and game control operations and temporary housing and operations for the Border Patrol agents in southern Arizona. The entire site is solar powered including lights and heat and air conditioning systems. The site contains housing, food preparation and security equipment.

The Border Patrol officers have stated that they are extremely pleased to rid their camps of the sound and fumes of the diesel engines and the expense for the continual fossil fuel use, which is doubling as this press release goes out. The Border Patrol has told ABCO Energy that "they are now considering the ABCO Power Systems for all of their locations from California to Texas along 1,500 miles of border security checkpoints," said Klaus Wyatt, the ABCO Solar representative handling the Border Patrol account.

This commercial contract cost was $189,000 complete and includes the purchase, delivery and setup of a hybrid solar power-generating system. This system consists of four separate generator units connected in a "Daisy-chain" manner to serve as a single power-generating system. Three of the units are solar powered (including a light on one of the units). An additional unit shall be a diesel generator which will be utilized for the charging of batteries during extended periods of inclement weather and for backup power. The picture below is of the Ajo checkpoint mobile units in operation.





Image 1: Ajo checkpoint mobile units.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6847/78306_919b64e634cfbbcd_001full.jpg

About ABCO Energy

ABCO Energy, Inc. is a commercial and residential installer of Photovoltaic (PV) solar systems, LED lighting solutions and HVAC products and services. ABCO Energy, Inc. is a Nevada corporation, which maintains offices located in Tucson and Phoenix, Arizona. ABCO is a fully reporting public company trading under the symbol ABCE. Since its inception in 2008, ABCO Energy has taken great pride in delivering quality solar installations and has a reputation for outstanding customer service. These qualities have allowed us to grow the business primarily through referrals, many of those based on actual customer reviews.

