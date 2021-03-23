Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 23.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! InnoCan Pharma: Diese Meldung geht unter die Haut!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
23.03.2021 | 17:21
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

UK Mortgages Ltd - Result of EGM

UK Mortgages Ltd - Result of EGM

PR Newswire

London, March 23

UK Mortgages Limited

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 60440)

LEI Number: 549300388LT7VTHCIT59

(The "Company")

23 MARCH 2021

RESULT OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

The Board of UK Mortgages Limited (the "Company") announces that the special resolution put forward at its Extraordinary General Meeting held today was duly passed without amendment. The special resolution was to provide authority for the Company to make market purchases of shares in connection with the Proposed Tender Offer and further tender offers.

Details of the proxy voting results which should be read along side the Notice are noted below:

Special
Resolution		ForFor
%		AgainstAgainst
%
1100,342,13099.96%40,0000.04%

THAT, without prejudice to and in addition to all existing authorities of the Company from time to time, the terms of the proposed tender offers that, among other things, permit the Company to acquire its issued share capital from tendering shareholders, subject to certain restrictions (the "Facility"), the terms and conditions of which constituting the contract of such Facility (the "Agreement") are set out in the circular in respect of the Company dated 26 February 2021 (the "Circular"), are hereby approved and authorised pursuant to section 314(2) of the Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008, as amended (the "Law") and it is intended that the Company's authority to effect the Facility shall continue until 31 December 2022, however the expiration of such authority shall not prevent the Company from purchasing shares after the expiration of the authority in accordance with the terms of the Facility made and agreed prior to the expiration of the authority.

Note -A vote withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the votes for and against a resolution.

Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001

END

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.