Dienstag, 23.03.2021
PR Newswire
23.03.2021 | 17:57
Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

PR Newswire

London, March 23

Capital Gearing Trust plc

To: PR Newswire

From: Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Date:23 March 2021

ISSUE OF EQUITY

On 23 March 2021 Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the "Company") issued 9,200 Ordinary shares of 25p from its block listing facility at an average price of 4,706.28 pence per share.

The Company's issued share capital now consists of 13,673,063 Ordinary shares, and there are no shares held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of shares with voting rights in the Company is 13,673,063.

The Company now has authority to issue 462,212 Ordinary shares on a non pre-emptive basis.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

PATAC Limited

Company Secretary

Enquiries: 0131 378 0500

