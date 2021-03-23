Trustpilot has confirmed final pricing for its IPO on the London Stock Exchange with its shares valued at 265p each, implying a market capitalisation at listing of £1.08bn. Trustpilot is Draper Esprit's largest core portfolio holding, valued at £80.9m on Draper Esprit's balance sheet at 30 September 2020. At the IPO price, Draper Esprit's holding in Trustpilot is valued at £163.8m, an uplift of £82.9m or 102%, almost 60p per Draper Esprit share (before carry and other costs). Draper Esprit is selling shares worth £78.3m and will continue to hold a 7.9% stake in Trustpilot (subject to exercise of the overallotment option) worth £85.5m at the listing price. Draper Esprit's remaining holding will be subject to a 180-day lock-up. Together with UiPath's funding round (February 2021), Draper Esprit has now reported more than £175m in gross portfolio value uplift in H221.

