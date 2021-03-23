TOUR EIFFEL: Société de la Tour Eiffel announces the leasing of 1,351 m² in its Odyssée building in Guyancourt in the heart of western Greater Paris

Société de la Tour Eiffel announces the signing of a rental agreement with Trajectoire Formation, a training centre created in 1993 at the initiative of hotel companies, with a total floor area of 1,351 m². The transaction brings the total occupancy rate of the Odyssée building to 88%.

The building with 12,670 m² of floor space, which was added to the portfolio of the property company in 2016, is located in Guyancourt, part of the business cluster of Saint Quentin en Yvelines, the second largest economic hub in the west of Greater Paris. It has a key location in the heart of the city and offers a wide range of services guaranteeing a comfortable working environment with restaurants, nurseries, car parks, shops.... The thriving area now hosts major national and international companies from all sectors (Crédit Agricole, Bouygues, Thales Optronique, McDonald's, Baxter, etc.) underlining its high attractiveness.

These many assets quickly convinced Trajectoire Formation, which will set up its head office in the Offices section on the ground floor as well as a culinary lab in the interoffice restaurant of the building for students at the Hotel Management School of Saint-Quentin en Yvelines located near the Odyssée building.

" We are delighted to welcome the students of the Hotel Management School of Saint Quentin en Yvelines, which provides excellent training courses for future hospitality players," commented Bruno Meyer, Deputy Managing Director of Société de la Tour Eiffel.

Advisers for the operation: BNP REAL ESTATE

Société de la Tour Eiffel



The Société de la Tour Eiffel, with assets of € 1.9 billion, is an integrated commercial property investment company with a long-standing service culture. Operating throughout the real estate cycle, it supports its clients, companies of all sizes and from all sectors, through a demanding practice of direct management of its assets located in regions with high growth potential. The property company manages its rapidly expanding real estate assets over the long term, with a strategic refocusing plan for the 100% office portfolio, with 80% in Greater Paris and 20% in high-potential regional cities, and has established itself as a benchmark player.



Société de la Tour Eiffel is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment B) - ISIN Code: FR0000036816 - Reuters: TEIF.PA - Bloomberg: EIFF.FP - A member of the IEIF Foncières and IEIF Immobilier France indices



www.societetoureiffel.com

