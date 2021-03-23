DJ ENERGISME: 2020 annual results and highlights. Outlook.

ENERGISME ENERGISME: 2020 annual results and highlights. Outlook. 23-March-2021 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2020 annual results and highlights - Strong revenue growth: EUR2.0m, +35% - MRR(1) of EUR330k, an increase of 72.7% - A sharp improvement in the results, in line with the roadmap Outlook - A stronger financial position from which to ramp-up activity - Continued commercial expansion and offer enlargement ENERGISME (FR0013399359/Ticker: ALNRG), a SaaS publisher dedicated to energy performance, presents its 2020 results. The financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2020 were approved by the Board of Directors on March 19, 2021. Consolidated data, French accounting standards (in EUR thousands)(2) 31/12/2020 31/12/2019 Revenue 2,019.28 1,494.60 Operating income 1,972.2 1,523.0 Operating expenses, o/w: 10,095.56 10,108.32 Purchase of goods 14.4 22.5 Other purchases and external expenses 3,180.4 4,536.6 Taxes 105.1 73.9 Personnel expenses 5,195.3 4,644.2 Depreciation, amortisation, and provisions 1,583.5 814.2 EBITDA -4,520.61 -6,276.50 Operating income/loss -6,104.1 -7,090.7 Current income/loss -6,141.5 -7,130.5 Financial income (expense) -37.4 -39.8 Net income/loss -5,909.83 -6,744.80 1. Monthly recurring revenue 2. The presented accounts have undergone a limited review by the Statutory Auditors

Sharp growth in activity despite the impact of the health crisis

ENERGISME confirmed solid activity momentum with revenue of EUR2.0m, an increase of +35% compared with 2019. The MRR (1), a key operating indicator for the Group, also rose sharply by 72.7% from EUR191k to EUR330k. Despite the impact of the pandemic on commercial transformation and the execution of subsequently deferred digitisation projects, the Group managed to strengthen its recurrent revenue base by ramping up its SaaS model.

This strength was achieved by also boosting its internal sales teams to speed up new client acquisition. 2020 also saw growth in the indirect sales network (digital services companies, IoT operators, design and engineering firms, integrators, VAR, etc.). Over 200 salespeople trained within partner companies to date will continue to boost the Group's growth potential while ensuring control of client acquisition costs. This indirect network was enhanced by two major additions in the second half of 2020, namely Econocom and SPIE Facilities.

2021 got under way with the addition of major new partners, Babcock Wanson, Oksigen and AFNOR Energies Ingénierie, which will also support the rollout of ENERGISME's solution among their clients.

Strictly-managed operating expenses, a sharp improvement in results

The results came out perfectly in line with expectations, benefiting from both annual growth and effective management of operating expenses. The latter remained stable overall in relation to 2019 at EUR10m.

After an initial phase of considerable investment in the technological development of the platform, expenditure can now be focused on the commercial rollout of the solution.

External expenses (notably including the use of external service providers) fell by nearly 30% to EUR3.2m. Personnel expenses were strictly managed, with a limited increase of 12% to EUR5.2m. Depreciation and amortisation came to EUR1.6m, with the operational start of the latest technological developments to the platform.

Overall, EBITDA came to a loss of EUR4.5m, which was nearly 30% lower than the loss recorded in 2019. The operating loss also improved, with income rising by 14% to give a loss of EUR6.1m versus EUR7.0m in 2019.

The group made a net loss of EUR5.9m versus a loss of EUR6.7m in 2019, an improvement of nearly 12%.

A secure financial position

At the end of December 2020, ENERGISME had EUR1.1m disposable cash. This figure does not include the proceeds from the capital increase through private placement carried out in January 2021 for a total of EUR6.07m. With these new financial resources, ENERGISME is well placed to intensify sales efforts and support future growth.

Confirmed confidence in 2021

Despite the ongoing difficulties related to the pandemic health crisis, ENERGISME is confident about 2021.

The commercial progress achieved in 2020 has provided a foothold for the acceleration of sales momentum. The months ahead should also benefit from the advance prospection work carried out in recent months and the fulfilment of deferred contracts initially anticipated for the second half of 2020.

The acceleration of the industrialisation of high value-added services among existing ENERGISME large client accounts is well under way.

Furthermore, the Group's activity will continue to benefit from structurally positive trends in its market, with the collection, processing and enhancement of energy data increasingly a priority for companies.

In the coming months, the Group will enrich its technological and commercial offering with a view to enhancing its data expertise, giving it an edge over other energy optimisation players. About ENERGISME

Founded in 2004 and taken over at the end of 2015 by energy sector specialists, ENERGISME has developed a SaaS technology platform to accelerate companies' energy performance (energy service providers, energy suppliers and distributors, manufacturers and property managers) by using intelligent data. Bolstered by its platform's technological and operational attributes, ENERGISME already has 120 large account clients. A white-label solution is also being marketed to top industry players. ENERGISME (ISIN code: FR0013399359/Ticker: ALNRG) has been listed on the Euronext Growth market since July 2020.

ENERGISME is eligible for SME personal equity plans and qualifies as a BPI Innovative Company.

For more information see: https://investir.energisme.fr/ Contacts

ENERGISME Press Relations Investor Relations Thierry Chambon Jennifer Jullia Nicolas Lin investisseurs@energisme.com jjullia@actifin.fr nlin@actifin.fr Tel. +33 (1) 81 89 33 90 Tel. +33 (1) 56 88 11 19 Tel. +33 (1) 56 88 11 11 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: Energisme - RA 2020 EN

1177720 23-March-2021 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 23, 2021 12:46 ET (16:46 GMT)