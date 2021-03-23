Bradenton, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - March 23, 2021) - 808 Renewable Energy Corporation (OTC Pink: RNWR) ("808" or the "Company"), today announced that the Company is about to launch its new Global Expansion Plan with its newly acquired Silverlight Aviation, LLC ("SilverLight"), a company specializing in the design and manufacturing of gyroplane or autogyro aircraft in the form of kits or fully-assembled and ready to fly aircraft. SilverLight was founded by Abid Farooqui, an engineer with over 15 years' experience in the aeronautics field, who designed SilverLight's gyroplanes.

SilverLight Aviation has already received more orders and inquiries in the 1st quarter than the entire year of 2020, the company has received new orders from many new market areas, including Taiwan. The company is currently working on a revolutionary Kevlar model to target the international police and defense market, which it will have far superb competitive edge vs. the conventional helicopters in pricing, maintenance cost and overall performance. According to Mr. David Chen, the President and CEO of the company, it will have a very strong demand and growth potential in routine patrolling, aerial surveillance and other applications such as pipeline and powerline inspection, coast guard and borderline patrols, among many other applications.

The Company is about to further expand its operation into reverse-trike electric vehicles and working on a new revolutionary Flying Car concept which it will be a EVTOL (Electric Vertical Takeoff & Landing vehicle), this new and exciting new project is now fully funded and it is scheduled to be completed within the next two years.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements using the words "hope," "anticipate," "may" and statements regarding the potential growth of the Company, and future plans and objectives of the Company and SilverLight, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

SilverLight Aviation, LLC

SilverLight Aviation, LLC is an American aircraft manufacturer based in Zephyrhills, Florida, specializing in the design and manufacture of gyroplane or autogyro aircraft in the form of kits or ready to fly aircraft.

Investor Contact:

David Chen, President - (631) 397-1111

