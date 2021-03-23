Buchner Manufacturing Inc. wins the 2020/2021 Consumer Choice Award in Kingston

KINGSTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2021 / Buchner Manufacturing Inc. (BMI) is your one-stop-shop for all your home's exterior needs. They offer a large range of building products including roofing, siding, eavestroughs, downpipe, railings, and windows. BMI has been family-owned and operated since 1979 and 2021 marks their 20th year in Kingston. While the business has grown to service Canada and the US, BMI believes in supporting local and giving back to the communities that they operate in. Visit them at their Kingston location or order online at www.buchnermfg.com



What does being awarded the Consumer Choice Award mean to you?

Winning the Consumer Choice Award means so much to our team as we strive to go above and beyond with our customer service and to provide a great experience and quality products to everyone who comes into our retail store. We've proudly been serving the Kingston area for 20 years and look forward to providing consumers with high-quality exterior building products for another 20 years!

Consumer Choice Award was established in 1987 with the sole purpose of recognizing business excellence in small and medium sized businesses. Today, Consumer Choice Award is the only organization in Canada to utilize statistically supported independent market research to determine brand reputation, customer satisfaction, and business excellence. Consumer Choice Award recipients are not selected by a panel of judges but chosen by the Consumer. Currently, you'll find Consumer Choice Award Winners spread across 16 major metropolitan areas in Canada, from coast to coast.

Buchner Manufacturing Inc. Contact Information

Address: 180 Binnington Court, Kingston, ON K7M 8R6

Phone: 613-548-1222

Email: marketing@buchnermfg.com

Website: www.buchnermfg.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/buchnermfg

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/buchnermanufacturing/

