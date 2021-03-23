2020 Annual Report Publication

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland, andPhoenix (AZ), USA, March 23 2021 - The Kudelski Group has published its 2020 annual report on its website. The report is available under the following link:

https://www.nagra.com/investors/publications

Publication du Rapport Annuel 2020

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Suisse, et Phoenix (AZ), USA, le 23 mars 2021 - Le Groupe Kudelski a publié son rapport annuel 2020 sur son site web. Le rapport est disponible sous le lien suivant :

https://www.nagra.com/investors/publications

