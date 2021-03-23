Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - March 23, 2021) - Dakshidin Corporation (OTC Pink: DKSC) shareholders representing more than 50% of all outstanding shares voted in favor of increasing the authorised share capital by 50%.



Dakshidin Corporation had not issued any shares out of treasury for more than 2 years. The total issued and outstanding during that time was within 0.2% of the total authorised. This increase will allow the company to explore various opportunities, the first of which is expected to be announced shortly. Any shares issued out of treasury will have the usual rule 144 restriction. At this time the company is not planning to file a registration statement to lift that restriction.



Dakshidin CEO Chris Haigh said: "This past year has been extremely challenging for everyone, however our involvement in the PPE world has proven to be a positive experience, enabling us to work with clients and manufacturing partners all over the world. We have added several products to our product offerings. Four of which we have exclusive agreements with and three of those have their own patents, This increase will allow us the room to look at marketing and distribution deals in our ongoing efforts to increase shareholder value."



About Dakshidin Corporation (DKSC) and Whitechapel Holdings



DKSC has positioned itself as an innovator and industry leader in the quickly emerging organic health and wellness industry.



