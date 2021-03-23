Fluidra to become part of the IBEX 35

-- Technical Advisory Committee has selected the company to become part of the main index of the Spanish Stock Exchange, the IBEX 35.

-- This decision comes after a strong performance track record and very encouraging future prospects.

-- Fluidra's market capitalization currently exceeds 4.5 billion, above the size of eleven other constituents of the IBEX 35.

BARCELONA, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fluidra, a global leader in pool and wellness equipment, has been selected to be part of the prestigious IBEX 35 index, produced by BME. Fluidra is expected to become part of the index as of March 29.

The Technical Advisory Committee's decision to include Fluidra is based on the entry capitalization criteria which states that entering members' last six months average capitalization must be greater than 0.3% of the index. However, the most important factor for eligibility is liquidity, since the objective is to choose sizeable companies with the highest trading volume.

Fluidra currently has a market capitalization of more than 4.5 billion, which exceeds the size of eleven current constituents of the IBEX 35.

The company presented the best results in its history in 2020, with a cash net profit of 166 million euros and sales of 1,488 million euros. After a record 2020 in sales and profit, the first indicators point to a very positive 2021, with expected sales increase between 12% and 15%, driven by strong underlying growth on top of the recently announced CMP acquisition.

Eloi Planes, Executive Chairman of Fluidra states, "Entering the IBEX 35 increases the visibility of the company and its presence in passively managed and indexed funds. Accessing the IBEX 35 was not an objective in itself, but is a reflection of the work carried out during these past years by our great team with our customers and all stakeholders involved. Together we have achieved this milestone, and together we will continue working hard to deliver our mission 'a perfect pool and wellness experience.'"