InnoCan Pharma: Diese Meldung geht unter die Haut!
23.03.2021 | 23:08
MEDIA ADVISORY: Coalition of the Hardest Hit Businesses Calls on Federal Government to Extend Wage and Rent Subsidy Programs

WHAT: The Coalition will be releasing survey results on their members businesses facing bankruptcy. Representing Canada's hardest hit sectors (including tourism, travel, arts, culture, events, and hospitality), the Coalition of Hardest Hit Businesses is calling on the Federal Government to extend the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy and the Canada Emergency Rent Subsidy until the end of 2021.

WHO: Coalition of Hardest Hit Businesses, represented by:

  • Susie Grynol, President and CEO, Hotel Association of Canada
  • Beth Potter, President and CEO, Tourism Industry Association of Canada
  • Martin Roy, Executive Director, Festivals and Major Events

WHERE: Virtual Press Conference via Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84959090273?pwd=T2k0QUFKNkxvMkV2ekZrejdpdTJIdz09

WHEN:

  • Wednesday, March 24th 2021
  • 9:30am EST

Media Inquiries:
Ben Howe, Impact Public Affairs
ben@impactcanada.com
(613) 697-2105

SOURCE: Coalition of the Hardest Hit Businesses



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/637126/MEDIA-ADVISORY-Coalition-of-the-Hardest-Hit-Businesses-Calls-on-Federal-Government-to-Extend-Wage-and-Rent-Subsidy-Programs

