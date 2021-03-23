OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2021 / Media Advisory: COALITION OF THE HARDEST HIT BUSINESSES CALLS ON FEDERAL GOVERNMENT TO EXTEND WAGE AND RENT SUBSIDY PROGRAMS

WHAT: The Coalition will be releasing survey results on their members businesses facing bankruptcy. Representing Canada's hardest hit sectors (including tourism, travel, arts, culture, events, and hospitality), the Coalition of Hardest Hit Businesses is calling on the Federal Government to extend the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy and the Canada Emergency Rent Subsidy until the end of 2021.

WHO: Coalition of Hardest Hit Businesses, represented by:

Susie Grynol, President and CEO, Hotel Association of Canada

Beth Potter, President and CEO, Tourism Industry Association of Canada

Martin Roy, Executive Director, Festivals and Major Events

WHERE: Virtual Press Conference via Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84959090273?pwd=T2k0QUFKNkxvMkV2ekZrejdpdTJIdz09

WHEN:

Wednesday, March 24 th 2021

2021 9:30am EST

Media Inquiries:

Ben Howe, Impact Public Affairs

ben@impactcanada.com

(613) 697-2105

SOURCE: Coalition of the Hardest Hit Businesses

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/637126/MEDIA-ADVISORY-Coalition-of-the-Hardest-Hit-Businesses-Calls-on-Federal-Government-to-Extend-Wage-and-Rent-Subsidy-Programs