Sidoti & Company, LLC: Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference

Presentation Times and Weblinks Released for Over 125 Presenting Companies

Wednesday and Thursday, March 24-25, 2021

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2021 / Sidoti & Company, LLC proudly releases the presentation schedule, with weblink click-throughs, for its Spring 2021 Virtual Investor Conference to be held on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 and Thursday, March 25, 2021.

Virtual Agenda - Wednesday, March 24th - All Times EDT Click on Company Name to Open Link to Zoom Meeting 8:30-9:00 American Software (AMSWA) The ODP Corporation "Office Depot" (ODP) AudioCodes (AUDC) 1-800-Flowers (FLWS) ICF (ICFI) Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) American Finance Trust (AFIN) 9:15-9:45 Unisys (UIS) Lydall (LDL) UFP Technologies (UFPT) Haverty Furniture (HVT) Charles River Associates (CRAI) Minerals Technologies (MTX) Farmer Mac (AGM ) 10:00-10:30 OneSpan (OSPN) Albany International (AIN) VolitionRx Ltd. (VNRX) La-Z-Boy Inc. (LZB) Kelly Services, Inc. (KELYA) ***** Crawford & Company (CRD) 10:45-11:15 Intelligent Systems Corp (INS) Comfort Systems USA (FIX) Transcat, Inc. (TRNS) PetMed Express, Inc. dba 1-800-PetMeds (PETS) ***** CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (CORR) Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) 11:30-12:00 PAR Technology Corporation (PAR) Graham Corporation (GHM) Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE) Steelcase Inc. (SCS) Team, Inc. (TISI) Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR) Deluxe (DLX) 12:15-12:45 LICT Corporation (LICT) BlueLinx Holdings (BXC) Kimball Electronics (KE) ***** Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (ATSG) Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) VSE Corporation (VSEC) 1:00-1:30 ATN International (ATNI) EnPro Industries (NPO) RadNet, Inc. (RDNT) ACCO Brands (ACCO) GSE Solutions (GVP) Pure Cycle (PCYO) The Shyft Group (SHYF) 1:45-2:15 Comtech Telecom (CMTL) Standex International (SXI) Protech Home Medical (PTQ.V) Systemax Inc. (SYX) Brady Corporation (BRC) ***** Diamond S Shipping (DSSI) 2:30-3:00 Xperi Holding (XPER) AZZ Inc (AZZ) Electromed, Inc. (ELMD) PC Connection (CNXN) ePlus inc. (PLUS) Matthews International (MATW) Echo Global (ECHO) 3:15-3:45 CTS Corporation (CTS) Federal Signal Corp (FSS) United Fire Group "UFG Insurance" (UFCS) American Public Education, Inc. (APEI) TrueBlue (TBI) Portland General Electric (POR) Viad Corp (VVI) 4:00-4:30 CSG (CSGS) Capstone Turbine (CPST) ***** Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) Resources Connection (RGP) Matrix Service Company (MTRX) Alexander & Baldwin (ALEX) 1x1s Only The Gorman-Rupp Co (GRC) HNI Corporation (HNI) MYR Group (MYRG) Perdoceo Education (PRDO) SPX Corporation (SPXC) Sykes Enterprises (SYKE) TTEC Holdings (TTEC)

Virtual Agenda - Thursday, March 25th - All Times EDT Click on Company Name to Open Link to Zoom Meeting 8:30-9:00 ScanSource, Inc. (SCSC) Astec (ASTE) Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) ***** Kforce Inc. (KFRC) GAMCO Investors (GBL) NV5 (NVEE) 9:15-9:45 Vishay Precision (VPG) Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) InfuSystem (INFU) Safehold Inc. (SAFE) Computer Task Group (CTG) Cornerstone Buidling Brands (CNR) LSI Industries (LYTS) 10:00-10:30 InterDigital (IDCC) U.S. Concrete Inc. (USCR) Surmodics, Inc. (SRDX) Mohawk Group (MWK) Hudson Global (HSON) ***** Unifi (UFI) 10:45-11:15 Forrester (FORR) Alamo Group Inc (ALG) Surgalign Spine Technologies (SRGA) Turning Point Brands (TPB) Allied Motion (AMOT) Griffon Corp. (GFF) Pitney Bowes (PBI) 11:30-12:00 ***** Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI) EZCORP (EZPW) Kimball International (KBAL) Insperity (NSP) Arcosa, Inc. (ACA) Carriage Services (CSV) 12:15-12:45 Daktronics, Inc. (DAKT) STRATTEC Security Corporation (STRT) Voyager Digital (VYGR) Acme United Corp (ACU) ServiceSource (SREV) AAON Inc. (AAON) ***** 1:00-1:30 Benchmark Electronics (BHE) Energy Recovery (ERII) ***** Universal Electronics (UEIC) DHI Group, Inc. (DHX) ***** McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) 1x1s Only ALLETE, Inc. (ALE) Enersys (ENS) Materion Corp (MTRN) Simpson Manufacturing (SSD) UFP Industries (UFPI) ***** *****

About Sidoti

For over two decades, Sidoti has been a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small- and micro-cap companies and the institutions that invest their securities, with most of our coverage in the $50 million - $3 billion market cap range. Our approach affords companies and institutional clients a combination of high-quality research, a small-and micro- cap focused nationwide sales effort, broad access to corporate management teams, and extensive trading support. We serve 500+ institutional clients in the U.S., Canada and the U.K., including many leading managers of portfolios with $200 million to $2 billion of AUM. Sidoti promotes meaningful interaction between issuers and investors in the small- and micro-cap space through our conferences www.sidoticonference.com and the hundreds of non-deal roadshows we host each year.

