Verve Group Expands Internationally With Launch of Operations in Japan

TOKYO, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verve Group, a global brand performance ad platform connecting brands and publishers to people in real time, has launched operations in Japan, appointing Suguru Aida to the role of Head of Japan as part of its international growth strategy.

Verve Group has been rapidly growing since its inception last year, following the acquisitions of Verve, PubNative, Platform161, and more recently, Nexstar Digital's video advertising technology platform (formerly known as LKQD).

Verve Group's launch in Japan signifies its commitment to serve local advertisers, brands, and agencies, backed by an experienced team on the ground with a strong understanding of the advertising ecosystem in the country.

Headquartered in Carlsbad, USA, the company delivers unmatched results for marketers globally, with access to 1.4 billion unique devices worldwide through direct integrations to over 4,000+ apps and publishers. Verve Group's offerings include programmatic branding and user acquisition campaigns, unique audience targeting capabilities, and support across all digital channels, including the expanding digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising market.

DOOH, in particular, is witnessing exponential growth this year due to its popularity amongst brands for the Olympic Games scheduled later in 2021. Verve Group's access to premium DOOH supply partners places it in good stead for delivering unparalleled experiences to consumers by combining data and engaging creatives.

"I'm looking forward to introducing Verve Group's solutions to the Japanese market," said Suguru Aida, Head of Japan. "We are in a good position to give advertisers, brands, and agencies in Japan access to unique inventory, global audiences, and market-leading solutions for brand and performance advertising."

"Verve Group's access to global and local supply can help marketers in Japan looking to grow their businesses. With omnichannel capabilities across mobile, desktop, connected TV, and digital out-of-home, marketers can benefit from a holistic campaign strategy through a variety of programmatic strategies," added Aida-san.

"Japan has always been an important market for Verve Group. As part of Media and Games Invest plc (MGI) - Verve Group's parent company - we have been working with local advertisers and publishers for many years," said Sameer Sondhi, Chief Revenue Officer at Verve Group. "We are excited to further expand our presence in the market with a wider omnichannel offering by bringing our exclusive inventory to local brands and advertisers while also sharing our international experience in helping businesses scale programmatically."

Verve Group is a global brand performance ad platform connecting brands and publishers to people in real time. Its in-app data platform provides a brand-safe and transparent programmatic and managed-service solution by overlaying location-contextual audiences onto premium enriched global and local supply for brand performance campaigns. Verve Group is trusted by top Fortune 500 global digital brands with direct connections to over 4,000 premium publishers and apps worldwide. Verve Group is part of Media and Games Invest (MGI) and has an international presence of over 200 employees in 25+ offices globally, spanning the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Oceania.

