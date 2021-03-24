News Release

Basel, 24 March 2021

Dufry successfully completes the offering of CHF 500 million new convertible bonds and has launched the voluntary incentivised conversion offer to holders of the CHF 350 million 1.0 % convertible bonds due 2023

New Convertible Bonds

Dufry, via its subsidiary Dufry One B.V., successfully completed the placement of senior convertible bonds due 2026 in an aggregate principal amount of CHF 500 million, conditionally convertible into shares of the Company and guaranteed by the Company and certain of its subsidiaries (the "New Convertible Bonds").

The New Convertible Bonds with a denomination of CHF 200,000 will be issued at par and carry a coupon of 0.75 %, payable semi-annually in arrears. The conversion price is CHF 87.00, corresponding to a conversion premium of 45 % over the reference share price, which is equal to the offer price determined in the concurrent share placement and delta hedging transactions of certain convertible bonds investors. Unless previously converted, redeemed, or re-purchased and cancelled, the New Convertible Bonds will be redeemed at par at maturity on 30 March 2026.

The shares to be delivered upon conversion of the New Convertible Bonds will be sourced from conditional capital or from existing shares. For this purpose, the Board of Directors will be seeking shareholders' approval at the next ordinary general meeting, scheduled for 18 May 2021, for the creation of conditional capital sufficient to enable the physical settlement of the New Convertible Bonds upon conversion. If shareholder approval for the creation of conditional capital is not passed and registered before 30 June 2021, the New Convertible Bonds will be redeemed in cash at 102 % of the greater of the principal amount and the fair market value of the New Convertible Bonds, plus accrued but unpaid interest, and otherwise in accordance with their terms.

Dufry agreed to a lock-up period of 90 days following closing of the New Convertible Bonds issuance, subject to customary exceptions and waiver by the Joint Global Coordinators.

The settlement date of the New Convertible Bonds is expected to be on or around 30 March, 2021. Application for the listing and trading of the New Convertible Bonds on SIX Swiss Exchange will be made at a later stage.

For further information please click here.

Incentivized Conversion Offer

In relation to the voluntary incentivized conversion offer announced on 23 March 2021 (the "Incentivized Conversion Offer"), Dufry One B.V. fixes the cash payment to holders of the existing CHF 350 million 1.0 % convertible bonds due 2023 (the "Existing Convertible Bonds") who elect to exercise their right to convert their Existing Convertible Bonds into Dufry shares at CHF 16,389.89 per CHF 200,000 principal amount of the Existing Convertible Bonds, as further set out in the official offer document dated 23 March 2021.

The Incentivized Conversion Offer commenced on 23 March 2021 and will end at 16.00 CET on 6 April 2021 (the "Acceptance Period"). As of 23.00 CET on 23 March 2021, holders in excess of CHF 200 million principal amount of Existing Convertible Bonds declared their intention to convert the said principal amount of Existing Convertible Bonds into Dufry shares. Pursuant to Condition 5.3(a) of the Existing Convertible Bonds, if at any time less than 15 % of the aggregate principal amount of the Existing Convertible Bonds originally issued are outstanding and held by persons other than the Company and any subsidiary, Dufry One B.V. may redeem such Existing Convertible Bonds at their principal amount (in accordance with the terms and conditions) together with accrued but unpaid interest to such date.

For further information please contact:

Dr. Kristin Köhler Renzo Radice Global Head Investor Relations

Phone: +41 79 563 18 09 kristin.koehler@dufry.com Global Head Corporate Communications & Public Affairs

Phone: +41 61 266 44 19 renzo.radice@dufry.com

Dufry Group - A leading global travel retailer

Dufry AG (SIX: DUFN) is the leading global travel retailer operating over 2,300 duty-free and duty-paid shops in airports, cruise lines, seaports, railway stations and downtown tourist areas, in more than 430 locations in 64 countries across all six continents.

The Company, founded in 1865 and headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, is offering customers a first-class shopping experience, global brands, a unique market access and landlords a reliable, value-enhancing partnership. To learn more about Dufry, please visit www.dufry.com.

Social Responsibility

Dufry cares for children and supports social projects from SOS Kinderdorf in Brazil, Cambodia, Mexico, Morocco and Ivory Coast. SOS Children's Villages is an independent, non-political and non-demonstrational organization established for orphaned and destitute children all over the world.