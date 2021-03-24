Riversand, a leading cloud-native SaaS Master Data Management (MDM) and Product Information Management (PIM) solution provider, announced today its partnership with commercetools, a leader in next-generation commerce software for B2C and B2B companies across industries, from retail to manufacturing and from telecommunications to fashion.

commercetools disrupted the commerce software market with its headless, cloud-native and API-first commerce platform, enabling brands to leverage the latest e-commerce technology without the limitations of legacy systems. Riversand's Master Data Experience Platform (MDxP) platform, comparably impacted its respective market with its innovative cloud-native data management platform, enabling brands infinite extensibility with apps, data scalability and agility, required for an evolving market.

"The integration with Riversand creates a cloud-native commerce and data management solution that delivers capabilities that allow our customers to develop a powerful omnichannel presence that can still quickly adapt to the changing market demands," said Ivo Bronsveld, Head of Integrations at commercetools.

commercetools and Riversand offer brands software tools that are easier and quicker to build, grow and manage across any channel, increasing engagement with customers resulting in higher revenue commerce experiences.

"commercetools and Riversand's joint solution offers scalability and reliability, which are both necessary for brands to succeed in this competitive landscape," said Witty Bindra, vice president of Business Development at Riversand.

commercetools is the world's leading platform for next-generation B2C and B2B commerce. To break the market out of being restrained by legacy suites, commercetools invented a headless, API-first, multi-tenant SaaS commerce platform that is cloud native and uses flexible microservices. This enables customers to deliver the best commerce experiences across all touchpoints.

Founded in Germany in 2006, commercetools has worldwide offices spanning the US, Europe and Asia Pacific, with a customer base of Fortune Global 500 companies across industries.

Get more information at commercetools.com

Riversand provides a Master Data Experience Platform (MDxP), enabling customers to leverage their data through intelligent insights, automation, and multi-domain SaaS solutions. Riversand's MDxP platform is the engine that powers customers' digital transformation journeys through improved business agility, faster adoption and improved collaboration across the enterprise. Driving data to experiences and insights, Riversand has a vision of helping companies know their customers better, move products faster, automate processes, mitigate risk and run their businesses smarter. Visit https://www.riversand.com/ for more information and follow us @RiversandMDM on Twitter and Riversand on LinkedIn.

