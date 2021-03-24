The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 24.03.2021
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 24.03.2021
Aktien
1 US52661A1088 Leonardo DRS Inc.
2 AU0000134694 Firebird Metals Ltd.
3 KYG7823W1024 Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp.
4 AU000000RBL2 Redbubble Ltd.
5 KYG983381099 Yatra Online Inc.
6 US04539A4067 Asseco Poland S.A.
7 US2476292071 Delta Electronics Inc.
8 FR0004076891 Groupe Flo S.A.
9 US43358L1017 Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.
10 US8908802064 Toray Industries Inc.
11 US45783Q1004 Inotiv Inc.
12 CA66980W1041 Nova Cannabis Inc.
13 DE000A2GS567 Paion AG BZR
Anleihen
1 US00206RMH20 AT & T Inc.
2 US00206RML32 AT & T Inc.
3 US892331AL39 Toyota Motor Corp.
4 XS1779710901 International Bank for Reconstruction and Development
5 US892331AN94 Toyota Motor Corp.
6 XS2308171383 América Móvil B.V.
7 US29379VBW28 Enterprise Products Operating LLC
8 XS2297060126 CDBL Funding 2
9 XS2297057767 CDBL Funding 2
10 XS2297197266 EBN Finance Company B.V.
11 FI4000496468 Kemira Oy
12 XS2322253944 OP Yrityspankki Oyj
13 XS2320747285 OP Yrityspankki Oyj
14 US00206RMJ85 AT & T Inc.
15 DE000DK0ZV51 DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale
16 DE000DK0ZV69 DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale
17 DE000HLB41E1 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
18 DE000HLB20S5 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
19 DE000HLB20R7 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
20 DE000HLB20Q9 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
21 DE000HLB20N6 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
22 US892331AM12 Toyota Motor Corp.
23 US91282CBS98 United States of America
