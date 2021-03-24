The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 24.03.2021Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 24.03.2021Aktien1 US52661A1088 Leonardo DRS Inc.2 AU0000134694 Firebird Metals Ltd.3 KYG7823W1024 Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp.4 AU000000RBL2 Redbubble Ltd.5 KYG983381099 Yatra Online Inc.6 US04539A4067 Asseco Poland S.A.7 US2476292071 Delta Electronics Inc.8 FR0004076891 Groupe Flo S.A.9 US43358L1017 Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.10 US8908802064 Toray Industries Inc.11 US45783Q1004 Inotiv Inc.12 CA66980W1041 Nova Cannabis Inc.13 DE000A2GS567 Paion AG BZRAnleihen1 US00206RMH20 AT & T Inc.2 US00206RML32 AT & T Inc.3 US892331AL39 Toyota Motor Corp.4 XS1779710901 International Bank for Reconstruction and Development5 US892331AN94 Toyota Motor Corp.6 XS2308171383 América Móvil B.V.7 US29379VBW28 Enterprise Products Operating LLC8 XS2297060126 CDBL Funding 29 XS2297057767 CDBL Funding 210 XS2297197266 EBN Finance Company B.V.11 FI4000496468 Kemira Oy12 XS2322253944 OP Yrityspankki Oyj13 XS2320747285 OP Yrityspankki Oyj14 US00206RMJ85 AT & T Inc.15 DE000DK0ZV51 DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale16 DE000DK0ZV69 DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale17 DE000HLB41E1 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale18 DE000HLB20S5 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale19 DE000HLB20R7 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale20 DE000HLB20Q9 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale21 DE000HLB20N6 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale22 US892331AM12 Toyota Motor Corp.23 US91282CBS98 United States of America