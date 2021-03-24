Plant&Co's Holy Crap introduces the newest breakfast cereal flavour! Coconut Mango

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2021) - Plant&Co. Brands Ltd. (CSE: VEGN) (FSE: VGP) (OTC Pink: VGANF) ("Plant&Co" or the "Company"), a modern health and wellness company curating delicious plant-based foods, is pleased to announce a new SKU in its award-winning breakfast cereal line up: Coconut Mango.



Coconut Mango is specifically designed and targeted for U.S. customers with mass production and distribution within key states. This new flavour combines the sweetness of mango with a hint of coconut, and the subtle crunch of buckwheat and nutty flavour of hemp seeds completes this winning taste combination. Holy Crap Coconut Mango Superseed Blend provides consumers with a new delicious flavour combining all the healthy and organic Holy Crap attributes to make this a new favourite cold cereal breakfast choice!





Holy Crap introduces delicious Coconut Mango Superseed Blend

(*package design may change)

To view an enhanced version of this image, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6625/78362_0510c265f4e6db6a_001full.jpg

"When we reached out to thousands of our existing loyal consumers for new ideas for the next Holy Crap breakfast cereal, both coconut and mango were on the top of the list for ideal new ingredients - so, we decided to pair them together!" said Donna Reddy, President of Plant&Co. "Coconut Mango is our fifth flavour of Holy Crap breakfast cereal all of which are high-quality delicious tasting products that help maintain a healthy gut, and makes consumers feel good inside and out. The cereal will be available this summer!"

Holy Crap now offers five distinct SKU's, all of which contain certified organic, non-gmo, kosher and gluten free ingredients, such as hemp, buckwheat and chia seeds, and gluten-free oats. Apple Cinnamon, Natural (Skinny B), Blueberry Apple, Maple + Gluten-Free Oats, and the new Coconut Mango are tasty, nutrient dense breakfast cereals which are high in fiber, and are free from the top 9 allergens and free from any additives like added flavors, preservatives, chemicals, color, salt, or oils.

Holy Crap has built a successful distribution model allowing consumers to find Holy Crap in many well-known Canadian retailers such as Save-On-Foods, London Drugs, Whole Foods, Safeway, Natures Fare, Choices Market, Nature's Emporium, IGA, Calgary Co-Op, Organic Garage, Big Carrot, Ambrosia, and YamChops, with more stores to come! Holy Crap also has a loyal consumer following in many independent grocery stores. You can also find Holy Crap online at www.well.ca, www.spud.ca, www.legendshaul.com, www.holycrap.com, www.yamchops.com, and www.amazon.ca.

Today, plant-based food products have entered the mainstream and are included on shopping lists of many consumers across North America. According to the Plant Based Foods Association and The Good Food Institute the U.S.1 the market for plant-based foods hit the $5 billion mark in 2019, fueled by year-over-year sales growth of 11.4%. Plant-based food sales climbed five times faster than overall U.S. retail food sales, which rose 2.2% for 2019.

A recent market report2 estimates the global market for breakfast cereals at US$41 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach almost US$50 Billion by 2027, a growing at a CAGR of 2.8% over the period. The cold cereal segment is projected to record 2% CAGR and reach US$33 billion by the end of the analysis period. The breakfast cereals market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11 billion in the year 2020.

About Plant&Co

Plant&Co. Brands Ltd. (CSE: VEGN) (FSE: VGP) (OTC Pink: VGANF) is modern health and wellness company curating delicious plant-based foods. For more information please visit: www.PlantandCo.com.

About Holy Crap Foods Inc.

Holy Crap Foods Inc.'s mission is to create products that create a healthy gut through simple, quality ingredients that ultimately feed the connection between gut and mind. Holy Crap is an organic breakfast cereal for today's consumer that expects their food to work hard for them. Its great tasting cereal helps maintain a healthy gut which creates a happy mind. For more information on the healthy and high-quality breakfast cereals visit: www.HolyCrap.com.

For additional information, please contact:

Shawn Moniz

Chief Executive Officer

Plant & Co. Brands Ltd.

ir@plantandco.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Plant&Co. Brands described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on www.sedar.com.

1 https://www.supermarketnews.com/consumer-trends/plant-based-food-retail-sales-reach-5-billion

2 https://www.reportlinker.com/p04159770/Global-Breakfast-Cereals-Industry.html?utm_source=GNW

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/78362