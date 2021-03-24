Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
24.03.2021 | 08:41
Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Embellence Group to the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market

Stockholm, March 24, 2020 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in
Embellence Group AB's shares (short name EMBELL) commences today on the Nasdaq
First North Premier Growth Market. The company belongs to the Consumer
Discretionary sector. Embellence Group is the 24th company to be admitted to
trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2021. 

Embellence Group acquires, owns and develops strong brands in wallpaper,
textiles, rugs and other interior decoration. For the past ten years, the
company has successfully expanded internationally and has established strong
presence in large parts of the world, with a leading position in Sweden,
Norway, Italy and the UK. Embellence Group's brand portfolio comprises Cole &
Son, Wall&decò, Boråstapeter, Perswall and Pappelina. The brands' collective
design archive contains everything from exclusive prints with a high degree of
design to more timeless and classical styles. 

"The listing on Nasdaq First North Premier is a natural step in our journey to
build a leading, brand-driven global group in wallpaper, textile, and rugs,"
said Olle Svensk, CEO of Embellence Group. "Our target is to double the
company's size by 2025 by focusing on continued international expansion in the
premium segment, which shows attractive organic growth. Also, complemented by a
clear acquisition agenda. I, together with the entire company welcome new
shareholders to be part of our continued journey." 

"We are pleased to welcome Embellence Group to the Nasdaq First North Premier
Growth Market," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "With a
clear strategy, they have managed to create a leading position within their
segment in Sweden, while also expanding their presence in other European
countries. They are an example of a company who has managed to build customer
relationships through digitalization. We look forward to follow their growth
journey." 

Embellence Group AB has appointed FNCA Sweden AB as Certified Adviser.

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki,
Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Media Contact

Rebecka Wulfing
+46 73 449 7122
rebecka.wulfing@nasdaq.com
