Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Embellence Group to the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market

Stockholm, March 24, 2020 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Embellence Group AB's shares (short name EMBELL) commences today on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. The company belongs to the Consumer Discretionary sector. Embellence Group is the 24th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2021. Embellence Group acquires, owns and develops strong brands in wallpaper, textiles, rugs and other interior decoration. For the past ten years, the company has successfully expanded internationally and has established strong presence in large parts of the world, with a leading position in Sweden, Norway, Italy and the UK. Embellence Group's brand portfolio comprises Cole & Son, Wall&decò, Boråstapeter, Perswall and Pappelina. The brands' collective design archive contains everything from exclusive prints with a high degree of design to more timeless and classical styles. "The listing on Nasdaq First North Premier is a natural step in our journey to build a leading, brand-driven global group in wallpaper, textile, and rugs," said Olle Svensk, CEO of Embellence Group. "Our target is to double the company's size by 2025 by focusing on continued international expansion in the premium segment, which shows attractive organic growth. Also, complemented by a clear acquisition agenda. I, together with the entire company welcome new shareholders to be part of our continued journey." "We are pleased to welcome Embellence Group to the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "With a clear strategy, they have managed to create a leading position within their segment in Sweden, while also expanding their presence in other European countries. They are an example of a company who has managed to build customer relationships through digitalization. We look forward to follow their growth journey." Embellence Group AB has appointed FNCA Sweden AB as Certified Adviser. *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm