Mittwoch, 24.03.2021
WKN: A1K037 ISIN: DE000A1K0375 Ticker-Symbol: ART 
Xetra
24.03.21
09:19 Uhr
7,900 Euro
+0,650
+8,97 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
24.03.2021 | 09:01
artnet AG: Artnet Introduces NFT and Crypto Currency Initiative

DJ artnet AG: Artnet Introduces NFT and Crypto Currency Initiative 

DGAP-Media / 2021-03-24 / 08:30 
Artnet Introduces NFT and Crypto Currency Initiative 
  . Artnet Auctions to host Non Fungible Tokens Auctions in 2021 
  . Basquiat sells for 360,000 USD, Imi Knoebl sells for 180,000 USD on artnet Auctions 
  . Online auctions average transaction value has increased by 38% at Artnet 
  . Traffic 31 % higher than last year 
Berlin/New York, March 24, 2021: Artnet AG, the leading provider of art market data and online-only fine art auctions 
is excited to announce that the group will launch its first NFT auction soon. Launched in 2008, artnet Auctions is 
uniquely positioned as the premier online auctions platform worldwide. During the Covid-19 pandemic, artnet Auctions 
increased revenues by 26%, driven by a 23% increase in buyers from across the globe. In the current fiscal year, artnet 
Auctions continues to enjoy great success, most recently achieving high results for works by Basquiat (360,000 USD) and 
Imi Knoebel (180,000 USD), for example. 
By engaging with NFTs and blockchain technology, artnet continues this ethos of spearheading innovation within the art 
industry - empowering its clients to transact in a transparent, efficient, and sustainable way. 
"Artnet started the first fine art auction online in 2008 - when people couldn't even imagine buying high value 
products on the internet.", says Jacob Pabst, CEO of Artnet AG. "We have already been selling physical artworks on a 
digital platform in the past two decades, and now with the invention of blockchain technology and the NFT, we are 
finally able to sell digital artwork digitally, on its original birthplace, the internet." 
Artnet has been considering selling all other forms of digital arts in the past, such as video works, and are excited 
to be putting this vision into reality now. "With the booming NFT art market, we are expecting to see a new breadth of 
digital artists as well as collectors" said Jacob Pabst. 
Artnet will also start accepting cryptocurrencies as payment for it's products in the future and incorporate NFT 
auctions results into the artnet Price Database. Add info-the database is now comprised of 14 Million data entries from 
378,000 artists over the span of more than 30 years. "Because artnet Price Database is the most-used and most 
trustworthy database for auction sales, we need to take rigorous steps to make sure every detail are in place.", said 
Jacob Pabst. 
2021 has also seen the launch of several initiatives aimed at expanding artnet Auctions curatorial reach and overall 
market presence. Art of the Americas and Africa Present, two upcoming sales at artnet Auctions, have launched in 
partnership with experts across the globe to bring high quality works in several of art market's ever evolving 
curatorial categories to the platform. The platform's dedication to surfacing artists and artworks from all reaches of 
the globe speaks to the increasing demand from buyers for great quality works that resonate with market trends. 
The flexibility of the platform's model and sale calendar have allowed the business to evolve to meet those market 
needs, and consignors and buyers alike have taken advantage of this agility. 
Artnet's popularity is also reflected by continuous growth in web traffic. Year over year, the number of visitors has 
increased by 31% to a monthly average of 5.9 million by the end of February. 
About Artnet 
Artnet is the leading resource for buying, selling, and researching art online. Founded in 1989, Artnet's suite of 
industry-leading products has revolutionized the way people collect art today. The Price Database contains more than 14 
million auction results from 1,900 auction houses dating back to 1985, providing an unparalleled level of transparency 
to the art market. The Gallery Network platform connects leading galleries with collectors from around the world, 
offering the most comprehensive overview of artworks for sale. Artnet Auctions was the first dedicated online 
marketplace for fine art, providing a seamless and efficient collecting experience for both buyers and sellers. Artnet 
News covers the events, trends, and people shaping the global art market with up-to-the-minute analysis and expert 
commentary. Artnet AG is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, the segment with the highest 
transparency standards. 
ISIN: DE000A1K0375 
LEI: 391200SHGPEDTRIC0X31 
Contact: 
Sophie Neuendorf 
sneuendorf@artnet.com 
Issuer: artnet AG 
Key word(s): Art 
2021-03-24 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
Language:     English 
Company:      artnet AG 
              Oranienstraße 164 
              10969 Berlin 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0)30 20 91 78 -0 
Fax:          +49 (0)30 20 91 78 -29 
E-mail:       info@artnet.de 
Internet:     www.artnet.de 
ISIN:         DE000A1K0375 
WKN:          A1K037 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
1177790 2021-03-24

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 24, 2021 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
