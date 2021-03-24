Anzeige
24.03.2021
ALSAD Medical is Category Winner in Tech Rocketship Award Europe

BUDAPEST, Hungary, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ALSAD, the Automated LifeStyle Advice, a digital solution for healthcare providers and for patients with diabetes and / or kidney failure has been selected among Europe's 8 best tech-scale-ups as the winner of the Tech for Health and Wellbeing category in the Tech Rocketship Awards Europe, an international competition launched by the UK government's Department for International Trade.

ALSAD Medical Logo

Hungarian startup ALSAD Medical is aiming to support the British and European healthcare providers and nutrition experts to manage patient condition and weight better, improve patient compliance and slow down the progress of chronic conditions using a combination of smart monitoring, personalised advice and direct dietary support. The application is suitable to be inserted into health and care plans of public or private providers.

Chronic kidney and diabetes patients are extremely vulnerable in the COVID-19 pandemic, just like people with obesity. They need ongoing support and personalised advice, preferably via digital services and communication, but backed and monitored by human doctors and nutritionists - this is exactly what ALSAD can provide for them.

"The COVID pandemic highlighted the importance of healthier lifestyle and personalised patient care, as well as the need for digital transformation in healthcare" - said Laszlo Varga, CEO of ALSAD Medical. "It seems that the British Government recognised that our innovation could help millions of people to manage their chronic condition safer and better for a healthier future. Our slogan "Just my health" means I am the one who can do the most for my own health, getting personalised support and expert advice."

About ALSAD Medical

ALSAD Medical was established in 2019, as the digital health startup of Netis Informatics, a technology support company focusing on healthcare. The startup collaborated with global medical provider Fresenius Medical Care, Semmelweis Medical University (Budapest) and the Associtation of Hungarian Dietitians to develop its AI-supported digital health application for people living with chronic conditions. ALSAD Medical is now entering the UK and the DACH market seeking local partnerships for regional content and pilots with local health providers.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1472111/ALSAD_Medical_New_Logo.jpg

© 2021 PR Newswire
