Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Vestjysk Bank A/S - Observation status

Nasdaq Copenhagen has today given the below observation status: ISIN Name DK0010304500 VESTJYSK BANK The company is is given observation status because the company has announced that Aktieselskabet Arbejdernes Landsbank A/S has informed the company, that Aktieselskabet Arbejdernes Landsbank A/S has entered into agreements on purchase of 28.3 % of the shares in the company that, if the purchase is finalised, will mean that Aktieselskabet Arbejdernes Landsbank will become subject to an obligation to submit a mandatory public offer to the remaining shareholders of the company. According to rule 4.1 in Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares, the exchange can decide to give an issuer's instruments observation status. We refer to the company's announcement from 24 March 2021. ______________________________________________________________________ For further information contact: Marcia Bossen Møller, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66.