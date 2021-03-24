Anzeige
WKN: A0B9Y4 ISIN: DK0010304500 
24.03.21
08:01 Uhr
0,357 Euro
-0,003
-0,70 %
GlobeNewswire
24.03.2021 | 09:17
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Vestjysk Bank A/S - Observation status

Nasdaq Copenhagen has today given the below observation status:



ISIN                             Name

DK0010304500           VESTJYSK BANK



The company is is given observation status because the company has announced
that Aktieselskabet Arbejdernes Landsbank A/S has informed the company, that
Aktieselskabet Arbejdernes Landsbank A/S has entered into agreements on
purchase of 28.3 % of the shares in the company that, if the purchase is
finalised, will mean that Aktieselskabet Arbejdernes Landsbank will become
subject to an obligation to submit a mandatory public offer to the remaining
shareholders of the company. 

According to rule 4.1 in Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares, the
exchange can decide to give an issuer's instruments observation status. 

We refer to the company's announcement from 24 March 2021.

______________________________________________________________________

For further information contact: Marcia Bossen Møller, Surveillance, tel. +45
33 93 33 66.
