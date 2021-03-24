Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 24.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Leak! InnoCan Pharma: Der nächste 80%-Kurssprung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N951 ISIN: SE0010133785 Ticker-Symbol: AC6 
Frankfurt
24.03.21
08:01 Uhr
0,752 Euro
-0,048
-6,00 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALZECURE PHARMA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALZECURE PHARMA AB 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
24.03.2021 | 09:31
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AlzeCure Pharma (ALZCUR): Initiation - Well-balanced pipeline for Alzheimer's and pain

DJ AlzeCure Pharma (ALZCUR): Initiation - Well-balanced pipeline for Alzheimer's and pain 

Edison Investment Research Limited 
AlzeCure Pharma (ALZCUR): Initiation - Well-balanced pipeline for Alzheimer's and pain 
24-March-2021 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
London, UK, 24 March 2021 
 
AlzeCure Pharma (ALZCUR): Initiation - Well-balanced pipeline for Alzheimer's and pain 
AlzeCure is a pure play biotech focused on neurological disorders. The pipeline consists of three small-molecule 
platforms targeting Alzheimer's disease (AD) and pain. The NeuroRestore platform is focused on novel symptomatic 
treatment of AD (lead compound ACD856 is in Phase I), although there is a scientific rationale for disease modification 
potential as well. The Alzstatin platform (preclinical) is specifically aimed at modifying the course of AD and has a 
differentiated mechanism of action. We find the strategy to target both settings in AD, symptomatic and disease 
modifying treatments, to be a rational approach given the complex history of drug development in this vast indication. 
The third Painless platform, with two non-opioid assets for pain (lead ACD440 is in Phase Ib), complements the R&D 
pipeline well. We value AlzeCure at SEK729m or SEK19.3 per share versus a current share price of SEK7.84. 
 
We value AlzeCure at SEK729m or SEK19.3 per share, based on a risk-adjusted NPV analysis (cash of SEK112m at end Q420). 
Our valuation includes the two clinical stage assets, ACD856 for symptomatic treatment of AD and ACD440 for neuropathic 
pain. We currently do not value any other indications or projects in the preclinical stages, but will reconsider them 
if AlzeCure makes progress. 
Click here to view the full report or here to sign up to receive research as it is published. 
 
All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website 
www.edisongroup.com 
About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the 
widest pool of global investors. By focusing on the volume and quality of investors reached - across institutions, 
family offices, wealth managers and retail investors - Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the 
darkest pools of capital, and then make introductions via non-deal roadshows, events or virtual meetings. 
Having been the first in-market 17 years ago, Edison now has more than 100 analysts covering every economic sector. 
Headquartered in London, Edison also has offices in New York, Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv and a presence in 
Athens, Johannesburg and Sydney. 
Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. 
Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not 
solicitations to buy or sell any securities. 
For more information, please contact Edison: 
Dr Jonas Peciulis +44 (0)20 3077 5728 healthcare@edisongroup.com 
Dr Sean Conroy +44 (0)20 3077 5700 healthcare@edisongroup.com 
Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on: 
LinkedIn        https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/ 
Twitter           www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res 
YouTube       www.youtube.com/edisonitv 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1177574 24-March-2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 24, 2021 04:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

ALZECURE PHARMA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.